"That’s a hard no" - Real reason Jeff Hardy refused to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 

AEW wrestler Matt Hardy has revealed why his brother Jeff Hardy turned down Vince McMahon's offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Charismatic Enigma was released from his contract last December after he allegedly refused WWE's request to rehab. It's been speculated that he'll join Matt in AEW to reunite The Hardy Boyz.

Speaking on his latest Twitch stream, Matt stated that Jeff Hardy's negative drug test led to WWE offering him a spot in its annual Hall of Fame.

"They did realize they jumped the gun a little bit whenever they released him before they got these drug test results back. And it’s strange because they waited weeks, and they really had to go after these drug test results to get them back. Because I guess they knew it wasn’t going to paint them in the best light. But longest story short, they offered him to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame," said Matt.

According to him, Jeff rejected WWE's offer because he didn't want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alone. He had asked if his brother Matt would also be going in.

“Jeff asked ‘so you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?’ And he said ‘well let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’ And they go ‘oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said ‘well, that’s a hard no.’ He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Could Jeff Hardy be the anticipated "Forbidden Door" signing?

Many AEW fans would love to see the former WWE Champion become All Elite. The speculations are on an all-time high as Tony Khan announced a new star would be making his debut on Dynamite this coming Wednesday.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, the forbidden door entrant will not be The Charismatic Enigma. Hardy's non-compete clause with WWE won't expire until next month.

However, there is still the chance of Jeff Hardy showing up in AEW alongside Matt once his non-compete clause is over. Would you like to see Hardy Boyz reunited? Let us know in the comments below.

