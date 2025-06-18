WWE News Roundup - Former world champion's retirement confirmed; heartbreaking news for Liv Morgan; unfortunate update on Rey Mysterio

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories from the world of wrestling. Today, we have an update on Liv Morgan, following her injury on Monday Night RAW. It is a pretty unfortunate situation.

WWE has confirmed the upcoming retirement of a legendary star, and we also have word on Rey Mysterio's potential return date. He has already missed months of action. So, let's dive right into today's stories:

#3. Liv Morgan is out for months

Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder seconds into her match against Kairi Sane on RAW. The match ended abruptly, but that's not all. It looks like the multiple WWE storylines Morgan was involved in will have to be changed on short notice. She might be out for a while.

During the latest Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes issued an update on The Judgment Day member's injury. He stated that Liv Morgan will likely miss three months of action, which includes the Evolution PLE and SummerSlam.

"Yeah, unfortunate, like Bill said, tough timing both career-wise and to be a women's superstar with the all-women's PLE coming up. Funny, Joe, that you showed that video. I was gonna mention the reaction that was back in Gorilla, [a] lot more reserved, [a] lot more calm than a few weeks ago when Zoey Stark got injured, so I take that as good news,'' the wrestling insider stated.

WrestleVotes continued:

''Just talking to a few people, obviously didn't talk to any doctors, so internet, don't run wild with it, but it feels [like] about three months she's gonna be on the shelf with the injury. So, tough luck all the way around, but hopefully it's a speedy recovery, and she comes back stronger than she was before." [4:05 onwards]

This is devastating news for Morgan, as she has been WWE's most consistent in-ring performer this year. Her programs with IYO SKY and Nikki Bella have been scrapped, while the Women's Tag Team Championship might have to be vacated.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are among those who will be affected the most by this, since WWE will have to change their plans for The Judgment Day on the fly as well.

#2. WWE confirms Goldberg is retiring in July

Goldberg may have confirmed it himself, but it seems like WWE has made it official. The former Universal Champion is indeed retiring next month, following his match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Shortly after his return on RAW this week, WWE released "Goldberg's Last Ride" merchandise on their official shop. The shirt description has confirmed this is the WCW legend's final match:

"It's not just about who's next. It's about who's last!"

It remains to be seen if Goldberg can win the World Heavyweight Championship in his final wrestling match.

#1. Update on Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has not wrestled in WWE since he suffered a torn groin the night before WrestleMania 41. The former World Heavyweight Champion missed out on a match against El Grande Americano at the event, with fans wondering when he will be back.

Following Mysterio's appearance at Worlds Collide earlier this month, his close friend Konnan has issued an update. The AAA Head of Creative claimed on his Keepin' it 100 OFFICIAL podcast that Rey Mysterio would not return until August.

"He's not back till August," he said. [32:43-32:45]

Konnan further revealed that Rey Mysterio was going to appear on future AAA shows while praising him and his son, Dominik.

