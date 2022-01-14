WWE News Roundup - Hall of Famer arrested; superstar denies having heat with Charlotte Flair; Vince McMahon accused of lying

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. Today's top story is quite controversial as a Hall of Famer was arrested for making terroristic threats.

A major star reacted to reports of her alleged heat with Charlotte Flair and posted a brilliant video to squash all the rumors. The company was also dealt with another injury blow as a prominent SmackDown star confirmed his potential absence for Royal Rumble.

An influential IMPACT Wrestling official has also reached out to a recently-released personality regarding a potential signing. Roundups aren't complete without the boss himself, as Vince McMahon has been accused of breaking a big promise by a veteran star from AEW.

Now that you have the gist of what to expect, let's dive right into the latest WWE News Roundup:

#5. WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch arrested

Sunny was arrested again on Thursday morning. As reported by TMZ, she was arrested in New Jersey on charges of "terroristic threats" and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Court records revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer was taken into custody at 11:00 AM in Keansburg, N.J., and was slapped with three charges - two of which included illegal possession of a weapon.

Sunny was taken to the Monmouth County, New Jersey jail, and TMZ noted that her weapon may not have been a firearm. The former star could face up to 11 years in jail if convicted on third-degree weapons charges and a fourth-degree charge of making terroristic threats.

Sunny has had countless run-ins with the law as she has spent nearly three years in prison since getting arrested on a DUI charge in 2018. Hopefully Sunny can put her personal and legal problems behind, and we'll keep you updated on her latest arrest.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun