WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer's backstage treatment criticized, Real reason why Vince McMahon chose to push John Cena instead of Triple H - 19th January 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we combine the biggest news stories related to Vince McMahon's company. In today's jam-packed edition we will talk about some interesting topics related to top names like John Cena, Triple H and others.

This article will also take a look at the company's treatment of legends like Eric Bischoff and upcoming talent like Rhea Ripley. The former RAW Women's champion has been involved in an angle with her former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H which has not gone down well with Vince Russo.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and check to the latest news and stories coming from the world of WWE:

#5 Vince Russo slams WWE's treatment of Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff made a return to WWE on the 27th December episode of RAW. He had been asked by Bruce Prichard to be part of the show just four days before. However, he did not know that Prichard and Vince McMahon would not be present backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the treatment of the Hall of Famer Bischoff and also noted that younger superstars like Rhea Ripley might be victims of mismanagement.

“This guy is a Hall of Famer! He has no idea Bruce isn’t gonna be there, Vince isn’t gonna be there, [Executive Vice President] Kevin Dunn isn’t gonna be there. But my point is, bro, if they’re giving Eric Bischoff this treatment, how much time do you think they’re spending with a Rhea Ripley? That’s my point,” said Russo.

Bischoff had returned to officiate the marriage vows renewal between The Miz and Maryse. The segment also featured Edge, who interrupted the segment and left Miz and Maryse covered in Brood Blood on their special day.

Edited by Brandon Nell