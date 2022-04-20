WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer willing to return and have a championship match, Former World Champion will come back under one condition, Veteran praises Pat McAfee

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about some topics related to top names like Stone Cold, Kurt Angle, and Pat McAfee.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a spectacular return to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in his first match in over 19 years. The former WWE Champion has said that he will return for WrestleMania 39 but under one condition. So without any further ado, let us check out some big news stories:

3) Stone Cold is willing to return if Vince McMahon calls him

Speaking on the Brewbound podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about the possibility of returning for WrestleMania 39. Austin said that he would come back if Vince McMahon called him. While he admitted that it would not be in a wrestling capacity, he is not averse to the idea of making a comeback at WrestleMania 39.

''I’m not booking myself on the show, because I didn’t book myself on 38, that’s a Vince (McMahon) thing, and I have a great relationship with him. If I get the call, I’ll be there,” said Austin.

Austin also spoke about his match against Kevin Owens and said he wouldn't have believed it if someone told him he would be main-eventing another WrestleMania until it happened this month.

2) Kurt Angle praises Pat McAfee

Former WWE Champion had major praise for SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee for his performance at WrestleMania 38. McAfee faced Theory in a match on Night Two. However, after winning that bout, he also faced Vince McMahon in the Chairman's in-ring return.

“Pat McAfee was the surprise performance at WrestleMania. I would’ve never expected him to do what he did, that was pretty amazing, especially for a non-wrestler. That jump to the top rope was impressive, and then the superplex? Wow! He has some good leaps, he’s a great athlete,'' said Angle.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, Angle talked about how McAfee shined as an in-ring competitor at WrestleMania. The former NFL star also shared the ring with Steve Austin during a post-match segment.

1) Nikki Bella wants to return and fight for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

During a Q&A session on NBC's AGT: Extreme 2022, the WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella talked about wanting to return to WWE and compete for the Tag Team Championship. Nikki said that she wants her son to see her in action inside the ring and wants to win the title along with her sister Brie Bella.

''A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, 'that's my mom.' I really would love to go back one day, with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them, of course, in front of our kids,'' said Bella.

Nikki Bella retired from in-ring action in 2019 due to a cyst in her brain. However, she did return for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match alongside her sister Brie. If they return, the Bella Twins would be perfect for uplifting the women's tag team division.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see The Bella Twins return? Yes No 39 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh