WWE News Roundup: Iconic veteran has re-signed 'a long-term deal' with the company, controversial former champion willing to return, Bret Hart lashes out at Hall of Famer

Brock Lesnar, who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, suffered his most embarrassing loss in history at the hands of Goldberg. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke about a key difference between The Beast Incarnate and Goldberg. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out some interesting news stories:

#3 Paul Heyman has re-signed with WWE

Speaking to Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, The Wise Man revealed that he re-signed with WWE last year. He admitted that he kept the deal close to the vest as he did not want too much publicity and wasn't interested in negotiating publicly. He also hinted that the company offered him a very lucrative deal.

''This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year, it was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while,'' said Heyman.

Paul Heyman has played a major role in the ongoing feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, which will culminate at WrestleMania 38.

#2 Bret Hart takes another shot at Goldberg

In a recent virtual signing event held by Signed By Superstars, Bret Hart took another shot at Goldberg while praising Brock Lesnar. The Hitman said that unlike Goldberg, he has heard that Lesnar is very safe to work with inside the ring.

''I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.”

Bret Hart has often talked about Goldberg working stiff in the ring and also holding him accountable for cutting his in-ring career short because of his poor in-ring work during their days in WCW.

#1 Velveteen Dream wants Vince McMahon to give him another chance

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream stated that he wants to return to WWE and rebuild his career. Dream was accused of sexual misconduct which eventually led to him being released by the company.

The 26-year-old said that those allegations were 'trashy and unsavory'. He also claimed that he deserves a second chance in WWE now that he has 'beaten' those allegations. Dream was a major part of NXT at one time and he wants a return to the brand and work under Vince McMahon.

