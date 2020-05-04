Jeff hardy pitched an idea for his 2002 match with Brock Lesnar that was rejected

WWE rejected Jeff Hardy’s incredible idea that featured Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy recently revealed on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that he wanted to face Brock Lesnar as the final opponent in his WWE career when it's finally time for him to retire. Jeff Hardy was incidentally Lesnar’s opponent in The Beast’s first televised WWE match at Backlash 2002. Hardy got mauled by Lesnar on the night and he made quick work of the Charismatic Enigma.

During the show, Hardy also revealed an idea he had to hit Paul Heyman with a Swanton Bomb over Brock Lesnar but WWE management rejected the idea feeling that it would be hard to pull off:

There was an idea with Brock. I thought it was possible where I would do a Swanton to Paul Heyman, but I would be doing it over Brock like he was down in the corner. I would do the Swanton and he would spear me upside down out of the air because I thought that was possible. Someone like Brock, he’d be able to do that. They said no, you can’t try that. That’s insane. Then later, oh god, me and Kurt Angle tried that, and it didn’t work out at all. It was tough to pull off. H/T: WrestlingInc