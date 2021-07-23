WWE News Roundup: Legend calls Roman Reigns the "biggest star in the industry", The Undertaker's potential return, second-generation star wants a dream match (July 23, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. Earlier this week, a popular legend showered praise on Roman Reigns.

A six-time world champion recently gave his take on whether or not The Undertaker will return to WWE again. Meanwhile, a second-generation talent has expressed her wish to face a top star in Vince McMahon's promotion.

CM Punk has been trending lately. Not too long ago, a former WWE star spoke about Punk's dramatic walkout from the company. Additionally, Big E has teased a cash-in following his recent Money in the Bank contract victory.

#5 Triple H believes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the "biggest star in the industry" today

#5 Triple H believes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the "biggest star in the industry" today

At this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Edge. At the end of the event, WWE surprised the live crowd in Fort Worth, Texas, with John Cena's long-awaited return. Fans have since been talking about how Cena and Reigns briefly crossed paths at the pay-per-view.

WWE's executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, Triple H, has praised the Universal Champion's reaction to Cena's return. Speaking to Sports Illustrated a few days ago, he highlighted Reigns' efforts throughout the ThunderDome era of WWE.

“Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry,” said Triple H. “He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself. Watching that, I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is.”

During the Monday Night RAW episode after Money in the Bank, John Cena called out Reigns for a Universal Championship clash at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Do you think the Cenation leader will manage to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Or will Reigns continue his streak of successful title defenses? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier