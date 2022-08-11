WWE News Roundup: Legend says he will never wrestle again, superstar comments on being The Rock's return opponent, Bret Hart says he doesn't like former Universal Champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big stories revolving around top names like The Rock, Kevin Nash and Erick Redbeard.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around The Rock's upcoming return where he might face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. His last match took place at WrestleMania 32 when he faced Erick Redbeard and beat him in six seconds. The former Wyatt family member revealed how it felt to face The Great One:

3) Erick Redbeard on being chosen to face The Rock on his return

The Brahma Bull returned to WWE at WrestleMania 32 and had an impromptu match against Erick Redbeard. The Rock wrestled in his last match at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena for the WWE Championship.

Here's what Erick Redbeard had to say about the match while speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

''It was a fun segment, like you're toe-to-toe with The Great One. You wish you would have gotten a couple shots, a punch. But that's what the business wants," said Erick.

The former WWE Superstar further stated that it was a great experience for him despite the match being short.

The Rock returned three years later and entered into a face-off against the Wyatt family which resulted in him beating Redbeard in the shortest WrestleMania match in history.

2) WWE Legend Kevin Nash says he will never wrestle again

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash 26 years ago my life changed forever. Happy 26th Birthday NWO. 26 years ago my life changed forever. Happy 26th Birthday NWO. https://t.co/SY3QTrOLuL

Speaking on his podcast Kliq This, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash said that he will never wrestle again. He spoke about being worried about Ric Flair's physical health during his last match.

Nash said that he would never enter the squared circle again regardless of how much money he is offered:

"No, I don't. The f**king thought of my f**king rickety ass body hitting that f**king wood. Like nah man and not even for f**king Saudi money. You come with me the half a million bucks let me take two bumps, f**k you,'' said Nash.

The Big Daddy Cool joked that no amount of money can convince him to return because he hasn't even spent the money already in his bank.

Nash also admitted that he still misses his friend Scott Hall, who passed away this year, and wouldn't want any harm coming to superstars like Ric Flair, who recently competed.

1) Bret Hart says he doesn't like Goldberg

A Twitter account by the handle ''"Does Bret Hart Like Bill Goldberg?" gave another update on what Hart thinks of Goldberg.

Upon being asked if he likes Goldberg, Bret Hart simply replied ''no''. Hart has often spoken on the record about how he blamed Goldberg for ending his in-ring career because of his stiff kick to him during a match between the two in WCW.

Hart suffered a severe concussion after the match. Goldberg has also spoken about the incident and said that he feels sorry for what happened but it was never his intention to harm the legendary Bret Hart.

The former WWE Universal champion said that despite saying sorry, Hart still believes that he intentionally sabotaged his career.

