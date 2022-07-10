WWE News Roundup - Legendary star has no aspirations of wrestling again, Carmella gets accused of stealing gimmick, 10-time world champion's daughter to debut? 

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the biggest stories in and around the wrestling world.

One of the greatest superstars of all time recently commented on a potential in-ring return. Carmella also reacted to accusations of gimmick infringement from a well-known Jersey Shore star.

Fans could also possibly witness the in-ring debut of a 10-time world champion's daughter pretty soon after she was spotted at a recent house show. We also have an interesting update regarding Randy Orton's status and a surprisingly early return to in-ring action.

#4. The Undertaker has no aspirations of wrestling but does not entirely rule out a WWE return

The Phenom took his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and effectively closed the door on returning for another match.

While The Undertaker has no intentions of stepping into the squared circle again, he used the "never say never" adage to highlight the unpredictability within WWE. Here's what the Phenom had to say during an interview with Bleacher Report:

"Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished," he said. "You never say never. I don't have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never."

The Undertaker is a wrestling icon, a proven draw for WWE, and one of Vince McMahon's closest friends. There is always a chance of McMahon making a phone call to the 56-year-old legend regarding a wrestling comeback.

#3. Carmella responds to Jersey Shore star over gimmick infringement claims

Carmella has been amongst the more successful female stars in WWE as the "Princess of Staten Island" in recent years. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently accused of basing her gimmick on Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick.

The reality TV personality revealed that she spoke to Carmella several years ago as she staked a claim for the Staten Island moniker in the tweet below:

"B***h please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own sh** and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye," tweeted Pivarnick.

Carmella tagged prominent Jersey Shore stars Jenni Farley (Jwoww) and Snooki in her response, which was accompanied by a hilarious Jersey Shore GIF, as you can view right here.

"Hey @JENNIWOWW / @snooki come get your girl," wrote Carmella.

Carmella recently challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. The 34-year-old star has looked impressive since her return as she continues to be regularly featured on Monday Night RAW.

#2. The Rock's daughter Ava Raine could be gearing up for her in-ring debut

Simone Johnson, who now goes by her wrestling name Ava Raine, has been signed to the WWE since early 2020. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter has been learning the ropes at the Performance Center for a couple of years and has been in the news over her new look and name change.

Ava Raine recently appeared in front of a crowd at an NXT live event at Citrus Springs and was seen doing some "scouting" at the show. The 20-year-old star showed up during a women's match, and it seemed like she was setting the stage for her debut.

Ava Raine is the latest name from the Samoan family to be in line for a promising WWE run. Unsurprisingly, her future involvement with The Bloodline has also emerged as a great creative option for the company.

#1. Randy Orton has been advertised for an upcoming live event

The Apex Predator has not appeared on screen since the tag team title unification match against The Usos on 20th May.

Randy Orton was written off TV as it was revealed that the former world champion was dealing with a legitimate back injury and was set to undergo surgery.

Orton is now being advertised for Saturday Night Main Event show for July 16th that will happen at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. The Viper is widely expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2022. Despite his listing on the match card, Orton should ideally not appear at the event.

Also advertised for the Saturday Night Main Event are new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Riddle, Becky Lynch, and many more prominent stars from the red brand.

As for Randy Orton, the 42-year-old was originally slated to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam before a last-minute change in creative led to Brock Lesnar's return. Many hope for Orton to be back before next year's WrestleMania 39, and a feud against his partner Riddle looks like a tempting prospect.

