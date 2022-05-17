WWE News Roundup - Legendary star to wrestle his final match, Top name made fun of The Undertaker's HOF speech backstage, The Usos make history, and more

It's time once again to compile all the major developments from the wrestling world in our daily WWE News Roundup. In today's roundup, one of the greatest superstars of all time announced that he would wrestle his final match in a couple of months.

A well-known star revealed how he joked around with The Undertaker backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The Usos were also trending after they surpassed a significant milestone as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

We cap off the latest WWE News Roundup with an interesting tweet from an absent superstar amidst rumors of her return.

#4. Ric Flair confirms in-ring return for his final pro wrestling match

The legendary superstar is coming out of retirement for one night only.

Rumors of Ric Flair's return have indeed turned out to be true! The Nature Boy took to Twitter to confirm that he would wrestle his final match for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31st.

The special event has been built around Ric Flair's swan song, and the entire card, along with his opponent, will be announced at a later date. "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" will emanate from the Nashville Fairgrounds, and fans can watch it live on FITE TV.

Here's Ric Flair's announcement regarding his planned match:

"The Rumors Are True! I'm Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You've Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO!" wrote Ric Flair.

Ric Flair turned quite a few heads when he was spotted taking some bumps while training in the ring with Jay Lethal. PWInsider reported that Flair was scheduled to compete in a multi-man tag match and was serious about his pre-match preparations.

Ric Flair's last official match happened for TNA in 2011, while his final WWE assignment took place at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels.

Are you excited about the 73-year-old superstar's in-ring return?

#3. Drew McIntyre reveals what he told The Undertaker about the WWE Hall of Fame speech

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was headlined by one of the most iconic stars ever, The Undertaker. The Deadman delivered a heart-wrenching speech that took fans down memory lane during an emotional night.

Drew McIntyre was one of the many stunned by The Undertaker's oratory skills. The Scottish Superstar spoke to talkSPORT and revealed that he even joked about The Undertaker's speech backstage at the event.

McIntyre told the Phenom that he'd given a great "'Taker Ted Talk" and advised the Hall of Famer to make some money off of it. Drew noted that it was refreshing to see the man behind the famed Undertaker gimmick be so expressive:

"I saw him after the Hall of Fame and told him 'That was a hell of a 'Taker 'Ted Talk' you gave out there! Hope you plan to take this on the road and make some money off of it' [laughs]," stated Drew McIntyre. "I was blown away. All these years he spent just saying 'I'm going to bury you boy' [Undertaker voice] he could have just been out there talking for an hour! Such an eloquent speaker."

In addition to The Undertaker, this year's Hall of Fame also saw the entries of Vader, Queen Sharmell, and The Steiner Brothers.

#2. The Usos cross the 300-day mark as SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Jimmy and Jey Uso have made a habit of shattering title records like their leader, Roman Reigns. The Usos have become the first-ever tag team to surpass 300 days as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Usos' latest reign began at Money in the Bank in 2021. Jimmy and Jey defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the event's pre-show to begin their fifth reign with the SmackDown championship. The twin brothers have since been extremely dominant at the top and intend on winning more belts.

As announced by WWE, The Usos will take on RK-Bro in a tag team title unification match on the May 20th episode of SmackDown. Could the Bloodline members have another historic moment to boast about after the upcoming showdown?

#1. Bayley drops another tease about her return

When will Bayley resume her on-screen run?

It's been almost 10 months since Bayley was last seen on WWE TV. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has regularly posted cryptic hints regarding her status during her time away.

Her latest tweet is thankfully a positive one as she looks forward to her impending return:

"I'm like….excited for myself Ready to see what 2022 is like," revealed the former women's champion.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I’m like….excited for myself



Ready to see what 2022 is like I’m like….excited for myself Ready to see what 2022 is like

Bayley has been out of action with a torn ACL injury, which was initially expected to keep her sidelined for nine months. Dave Meltzer revealed in March that Bayley was fit to make her comeback and was awaiting the company's instructions.

Fans have grown impatient about Bayley's return in recent weeks, and she too addressed the matter with a strongly-worded response:

"Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT!" tweeted Bayley.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠 Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠 ☀️😙Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠

