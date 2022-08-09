WWE News Roundup: Major issue with Roman Reigns losing titles to former champion; RAW Superstar sustains injury during title match; star teases gimmick change under Triple H

We are back with another interesting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's top stories include a former writer's take on Roman Reigns potentially losing his titles to a current heel.

A former champion seemingly sustained an injury during a recent show. Lastly, another name teased a change in his fortunes since Triple H took over the company's creative direction.

Here, we look at the biggest WWE news stories that have broken over the last few hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Former WWE writer explains why fans will stop watching if Roman Reigns loses titles

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently discussed a potential title change involving Roman Reigns. He believes that the Tribal Chief dropping titles to Theory will cause fans to stop watching the shows.

Russo argued that Mr. Money in the Bank is not over with the crowd, and it won't be the right decision to have him take the titles off Reigns. However, he explained that the booking would only work if Paul Heyman betrays the reigning champion for an alliance with Theory.

Speaking on the latest Writing with Russo episode, he said:

“The only way this works, and I'm tellin' you, it wouldn't work because Theory is not over. The only way this works is, I know a couple of times we've seen Theory and Paul E together. The only way this works is if Theory goes to cash it in, and the only reason he is cashing it in is because he knows Heyman is going to screw Reigns. That's the only way. I'm just telling you, and again, nothing against Austin Theory, but bro, you put the belt on Austin Theory; nobody's watching this show.”

Theory tried to cash in his MITB contract at SummerSlam during the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately for him, the Beast and the Tribal Chief took turns attacking Mr. MITB and neutralized any threat he posed in their epic title bout.

#2 Carmella suffers injury during RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Live Event

Female Locker Room @femalelroom This is where Carmella was said to have been injured last night. Fans in attendance say the ref threw up the X right after this This is where Carmella was said to have been injured last night. Fans in attendance say the ref threw up the X right after this https://t.co/N6egXAEnNT

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella and Asuka in a triple-threat match. However, this intense bout at a recent WWE Live Event also saw Carmella sustain a potential head injury after a botched spot.

A fan shared a video on Twitter of the exact moment the former champion was mistakenly involved in a head bump. The three superstars were in the corner of the ring when Belair hit a backflip off the top turnbuckle. She meant to go over Carmella but accidentally landed slightly out of place, which led to both superstars bumping their heads.

Carmella rolled out of the ring, and the match official threw up the 'X sign,' indicating that she had sustained an injury. Belair was seemingly fine as she continued the match against Asuka and retained her gold.

#3 Underused star teases change in gimmick before return under Triple H regime

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since… I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since…

T-Bar recently took to Twitter to tease a potential change in his gimmick before a big return during the Triple H regime. He made a Star Wars reference to hint at "finally feeling a presence" that he hasn't felt in a long time.

Triple H has trusted him with big matches in the past, and is seemingly prepared to invest in the former RETRIBUTION member once again. T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, rose to the top on the back of impressive performances during NXT's glorified Black and Gold era.

He is widely regarded as one of the most underutilized talents on the main roster, but it appears that things are bout to take a positive turn. There have been reports of creative plans to repackage T-Bar, and it will be interesting to see what's next for him on the WWE main roster.

