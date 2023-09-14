WWE News Roundup: Major name to quit the company following merger with UFC, Roman Reigns to be dethroned? Logan Paul's enemy namedrops Triple H

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Triple H, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over three years. He has defeated major names like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn to remain the undisputed champion. However, Shanky believes that another current champion will be the one to end Reigns' run. We will take a look at that, among other interesting topics.

#3. Shanky thinks Gunther can dethrone Roman Reigns

During a conversation with Jigal Bhanushali from Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shanky was questioned about who might be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion. Without hesitation, the Indian superstar promptly selected Gunther as the top contender to bring an end to Reigns' championship reign.

"Maybe Gunther, who's the Intercontinental Champion," said Shanky.

Both Roman Reigns and Gunther are currently in the midst of remarkable championship reigns. Roman Reigns has maintained his Undisputed Universal title for an impressive 1,109+ days, while Gunther recently surpassed the Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign, becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

#2. Dillon Danis claims Triple H wants him to beat Logan Paul

Famous boxer Dillon Danis has been engaged in an ongoing feud with Logan Paul for quite some time. These two are scheduled to go head-to-head in a boxing bout on October 14, 2023.

In the lead-up to the match, Danis has been regularly using Twitter to take shots at Paul and his fiancé, Nina Agdal, with his provocative comments and taunts. During a face-off with Paul, Danis made a claim about Triple H:

"When I went to WWE, all of them were like, 'We hate this guy, he's a sc*mbag.' I had a talk with Triple H, he was like, 'I hope you beat his a**,'" Danis said.

Apart from entering the boxing ring, Logan Paul is also a WWE Superstar. He faced Ricochet at SummerSlam and defeated the high-flying superstar. The host of the ImPaulsive podcast is also a megastar on social media.

#1. Frank Riddick III is set to leave WWE after 13 years

Nick Khan, the Chief Revenue Officer and CEO of WWE, sent out an internal memo which addressed the upcoming departure of CFO Frank Riddick from the company following its merger with UFC, creating a new entity called TKO Group Holdings. There are expected to be some other shakeups as well. Here is what Khan's e-mail stated:

"After over thirteen years on our Board of Directors and almost two years after joining WWE full time as our CFO and serving as President/CFO, Frank Riddick will be leaving the company post the TKO close at the end of this month. Frank is a highly respected colleague, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. We are grateful for his counsel, support and dedicated years of service and wish him only continued success moving forward." – Nick Khan.

Additionally, it has been observed that Triple H will not be included in TKO's newly constituted Board of Directors. Nonetheless, he continues to hold the position of Creative Department Head. On the other hand, Vince McMahon will assume the role of the company's Executive Chairman.