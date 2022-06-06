WWE News Roundup: Major star injured ahead of Hell in a Cell, How Vince McMahon berated Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns surpasses legend's massive milestone

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

We are mere hours away from Hell in a Cell 2022, but the company has announced an injury to a major star that might end up forcing some last-minute changes to the card.

Roman Reigns continues his dominating run and has now surpassed another major milestone. We also have an interesting news piece about how Vince McMahon berated Bray Wyatt in front of a legend.

Let's dive straight into today's News Roundup without further ado. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.

#3. Roman Reigns has surpassed Randy Orton's major record

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shattered several records over the last couple of years. Continuing the same, he has now gone past 14-time world champion Randy Orton's milestone of 815 combined days as a world champion.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television recently as he is set to work fewer days going forward. The Tribal Chief will be missing tonight's Hell in a Cell. It is to be seen when he returns to television and who he feuds with.

As for Randy Orton, he has been on hiatus since losing his RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos, which interestingly was also due to outside interference from Reigns. Rumors have been floating around of Orton facing Roman at this year's SummerSlam, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

#2. Details of how Vince McMahon berated Bray Wyatt in front of a legendary star

The relationship between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt has been very interesting from what we have heard from several stars. Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently revealed on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy how Vince McMahon reamed Bray Wyatt for his performance in a tag team match:

'''Bray, why didn't you do that spider walk. What's wrong with you. You're not in shape, can you not do it anymore?' He really laid into him and then he said, 'you're not even playing the gimmick'. It was just like reaming Windham out.'"

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy worked together on several occasions during their time in the company. They also formed a tag team called Deleters of Worlds and even won the RAW Tag Team Championships together.

#1. WWE announces injury to Cody Rhodes ahead of Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell 2022 is mere hours away and the card of the show isn't the most exciting. However, one match that has the potential to steal the show completely is the Hell in a Cell match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which will most likely be the main event.

However, ahead of the show, WWE announced an injury to Cody Rhodes at a recent live event. This has led to fans wondering whether this could affect his advertised Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins tonight.

