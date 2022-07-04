WWE News Roundup: Major star set for in-ring return at SummerSlam, top star possibly injured after Money in the Bank match? 

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

Today's roundup is filled with stories related to last night's Money in the Bank premium live event. A top star might have suffered an injury during her match on the show. Liv Morgan has revealed what Ronda Rousey told her after her cash-in. Additionally, a top star is set to make an in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into today's News Roundup.

#4. What Ronda Rousey told Liv Morgan after Money in the Bank cash-in

Undoubtedly the biggest moment from last night was Liv Morgan successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The two stars went on to hug each other in the middle of the ring, showing mutual respect.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport in a post-match interview, Morgan revealed that during their hug, Rousey told her "You deserve it." Morgan further revealed how much victory means to her:

“I’ve literally I’ve worked my whole entire life for this, Ariel. It doesn’t feel real to have it in my hands. Even though I’m holding it even though I see it, I feel it, I can’t believe it’s mine. You have to kill me to get this out of my hands… This is the greatest moment of my life so far,” said Liv Morgan. (H/T: Fightful)

Liv Morgan has been a massive fan favorite for the last couple of years. The WWE Universe as well as her fellow pro wrestlers are extremely delighted to see her finally achieve her dream of becoming a champion.

#3. Top star possibly injured after Money in the Bank match?

WWE did a great job booking the Women's Money in the Bank as Liv Morgan won it. However, the match itself was filled with several botches, some of which were rather dangerous.

Money in the Bank is always a risky match stipulation as it involves several ladders being used as weapons by the stars. Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart learned this the hard way last night as she got busted open during the match.

There was a spot during the match where Shotzi landed badly on the back of her neck. During the later stages of the match, she was caught on camera multiple times covered in blood.

Shotzi managed to continue the match but was clearly struggling. WWE has not released any official statement regarding her injury as of now.

#2. Sasha Banks' name accidentally mentioned during Money in the Bank

AllYellowJoshua💛 @AllYellowJoshua (was Shotzi bleeding or that’s just the makeup?) Lmao Corey accidentally mentions Sasha Banks(was Shotzi bleeding or that’s just the makeup?) Lmao Corey accidentally mentions Sasha Banks 😂 (was Shotzi bleeding or that’s just the makeup?) https://t.co/8ebYgKcd3U

Other than some in-ring botches, the Women's Money in the Bank match also saw a major commentary botch from Corey Graves. During a spot in the match, Graves accidentally referred to Shotzi as Sasha before quickly correcting himself.

WWE has been trying to avoid mentioning Sasha Banks' name anywhere on their programming ever since her controversial RAW walkout with Naomi a couple of months ago. There is no confirmation yet on what the future holds for her and if she will ever return to the company.

#1. Major name set for in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 went off the air with Theory celebrating his victory in the Men's MITB ladder match. Immediately afterward, Happy Corbin emerged at ringside and viciously attacked Pat McAfee.

McAfee and Corbin have been feuding over the last few weeks, leading to McAfee challenging Corbin to a SummerSlam match. Following last night's attack, Corbin accepted the challenge, and the match has now been made official for WWE SummerSlam 2022.

This will be McAfee's in-ring return after competing in two matches at WrestleMania 38 - first against Theory and second against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

