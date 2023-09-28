WWE News Roundup: Major superstar fired because of issues with top management, Star's release to end faction? Bobby Lashley's message for Rey Mysterio

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former world champion Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Matt Riddle.

Bobby Lashley has taken The Street Profits under his wing. Unfortunately, there seems to be a rift in the group as The All Mighty does not think the Profits have a vicious side to them as he would want. We will look at what the former WWE Champion had to say about Rey Mysterio, among other interesting topics.

#3 Bobby Lashley comments on Rey Mysterio

Last week on SmackDown, In the middle of a match between Street Profits and the LWO, Bobby Lashley made an unexpected intrusion, slamming Mysterio onto the unforgiving ring apron. Angelo Dawkins found himself momentarily unsure whether to capitalize on the opening. The hesitation ultimately proved costly for The Street Profits as it led to their defeat in the bout.

Here is what Lashley had to say to Rey Mysterio on The Bump:

"Why is he so mad? What did he say, I need to step up? I need to do what? I have no idea. Rey [Mysterio] is a funny guy. I don't know what he is talking about. We went out there, and they [Street Profits] had an opportunity to beat him, and we didn't take the opportunity. I don't know what else to tell you."

Bobby Lashley's new vicious side has surprised many, including Rey Mysterio. However, it remains to be seen how Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford react to The All Mighty's warnings and if they do exactly as they are told.

#2 Booker T feels Hit Row has ended following Top Dolla's release

In August of 2022, Hit Row returned on SmackDown, but this time without "Swerve" Scott. Unfortunately, their comeback did not create a substantial impact. WWE recently decided to release Top Dolla for the second time.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on what might lie ahead for Hit Row following Top Dolla's departure. He speculated that the company may opt to "disband" the group.

"I don't think they're gonna continue as Hit Row. I think they might as well dismantle that thing."

Top Dolla has been active on social media, hinting at a new project. Meanwhile, Ahsante Adonis and B-Fab are still part of the roster. It will be interesting to see how WWE uses the remaining two members of the faction.

#1 Matt Riddle allegedly released by WWE because of heat with Dana White

Matt Riddle's unexpected WWE departure has sparked much speculation, and recently, additional information has come to light regarding the situation.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor provided an exclusive report suggesting that Riddle's prior troubles in UFC, which is now affiliated with WWE, might have played a role in the joint decision of both companies to release The Original Bro. This move could have been aimed at preemptively avoiding any potential future issues.

"I found out through many sources that one of the reasons that Matt Riddle was probably let go wasn't just the JFK Airport incident. But Dana White has come out and said that he was a problem kid in MMA back then. And I think now that the companies have merged with each other, I think it was a joint decision that if it is worth having this kid maybe give us some trouble here," said Apter.

Before becoming a pro wrestler, Matt Riddle was a UFC star. However, his antics did not sit well with the company's head honcho, Dana White. With WWE's merger with the MMA organization, White may be able to make some crucial decisions about the sports entertainment juggernaut's roster.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.