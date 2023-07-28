WWE News Roundup: Major tag team officially split up after 2 years, Rhea Ripley kisses male star; Current World Champion to retire soon?

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Rhea Ripley, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and Tyrus.

Rhea Ripley's onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has been the talking point in the wrestling world over the last several months. The duo have portrayed their characters amazingly well and rarely breaks the kayfabe.

#3. Rhea Ripley kissed Dominik Mysterio on WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have got closer in the last few weeks. The duo have shared multiple cute moments on TV programming, with the latest one coming on this week's NXT, where Mami took on Laya Valkyria. During the segment, Ripley was seen kissing Dirty Dom on the forehead while her opponent was on the ground.

Both Rhea and Dom currently hold singles titles in WWE and are more over than ever. The duo have been a menace to the rest of the roster.

#2. Los Lotharios split up after two years

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo joined forces in 2021 after being singles stars before. However, the duo recently showed up on NXT due to a lack of TV time on the main roster.

While fans expected huge things for them as a tag team, the duo did not gel well on WWE's third brand and officially split up during the latest edition of NXT.

Carrillo and Garza are related in real life. The duo hail from a Mexican family of professional wrestlers. It remains to be seen if they will go their separate ways or feud in the near future.

#1. NWA World Champion Tyrus could end up hanging his boots

NWA World Champion and former WWE Superstar Tyrus may be set to retire from wrestling soon. The powerhouse is set to defend his coveted title against EC3 at the upcoming NWA 75th Anniversary show, and ahead of the same, he pitched the Bull Rope match as a stipulation. Tyrus also added that he is willing to put his career on the line to get the match.

“I’ll make you an offer you cannot refuse. I’m so passionate, I want this Bull Rope match, I want to be the bull in the woods, if you will, prove it at the Chase, at the 75, that I’m willing to put my career on the line as well. So, if EC3 wins the 12 pounds of gold against me in a Bull Rope match, not only will he be champion, I will retire.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tyrus was a part of WWE for over half a decade. He was released from his contract in 2014.

