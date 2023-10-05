WWE News Roundup: Massive name done with the company because of creative issues, Female star sends emotional message to Randy Orton, Sheamus praised

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of Sports Entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former world champions Edge, Sheamus, and Randy Orton.

Edge is no longer a part of WWE and joined AEW as soon as his contract with the company expired. Now going by Adam Copeland, the former world champion debuted for AEW at WrestleDream, where he prevented Christian Cage and his faction from attacking Sting. Why did The Rated R Superstar jump ship? Let's find out, among other interesting topics:

3) Reason why Edge left WWE

After returning from injury and retirement to WWE in 2021 after nine years, Edge had a spectacular run. He faced major names like Randy Orton, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins and performed in the main-event of WrestleMania.

The Ultimate Opportunist, however, decided to make a switch once his contract with the company expired. He has signed a full-time deal with AEW despite rumours of him retiring. Here is why:

‘Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok.’ stated Copeland on X

Adam Copeland had a 10-match deal with WWE. He stated that he wanted a more prominent role in the company, but they wanted him to remain a special attraction. This was one of the major reasons he decided to go to AEW to begin a new chapter of his career.

2) Nia Jax sends a heartwarming message to Randy Orton

Kim Orton, the spouse of the former world champion Randy Orton, recently posted a photo of herself with Orton during their woodland adventure on her Instagram. Notably, Jax chimed in on the post with an emotional three-word message. Interstingly, Jax is one of the few female superstars who Orton has RKO'd in the past.

"Love you guys ❤️," Jax commented.

Since May 2022, The Viper has been absent from in-ring competition due to a back injury. Recently, Randy Orton was seen at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, sparking rumors that he may be gearing up for a return to the squared circle.

1) Edge comments on facing Sheamus

Before leaving, Adam Copeland's last match was against his long-time friend Sheamus, which he won. The Celtic Warrior has not been seen on television following his match against Edge. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Copeland talked about how much it means to him to have faced Sheamus for the first and possibly final time.

“Halfway through the match with Sheamus in Toronto, I was thinking, ‘This is probably my last WWE match. I also started thinking, right then, ‘There is a great chance I retire after this," he said.

It is a tremendous honor for Sheamus to have a storied superstar like Edge considering ending his career after their match. As it turned out, The Rated R Superstar changed his mind, and instead of retiring he signed with AEW.