"That was the perfect ending" - Edge reveals when he knew he was leaving WWE

Edge (Adam Copeland) has revealed when he knew he was wrestling his final match in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar made his shocking debut as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling this past weekend at WrestleDream. Copeland debuted in AEW after Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship in the main event of WrestleDream in Seattle.

The 49-year-old will be making his debut on Dynamite tonight for a promo and will have his first match against Luchasaurus on next week's episode. The October 10th edition of Dynamite will air at the same time as NXT on Tuesday night. WWE has announced Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena will be appearing on next week's edition of NXT.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Edge disclosed that he knew about halfway through his match against Sheamus on August 18th that it would likely be his final bout in the company. Edge added that he considered retiring during the match as well.

“Halfway through the match with Sheamus in Toronto, I was thinking, ‘This is probably my last WWE match. I also started thinking, right then, ‘There is a great chance I retire after this," he said.

He then claimed that his match against Sheamus was the perfect ending for his time in the company and noted that he would hold it with him forever.

"The WWE gave me that night, and I’ll hold it with me until I die. I was having so much fun. That was the perfect ending," he added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Edge reveals when his WWE contract expired

Edge's deal with All Elite Wrestling came about quickly after his contract with WWE expired.

The Ultimate Opportunist's deal with the company came to an end only a couple of weeks ago, on September 21st. He got to compete against Sheamus for the first time in a singles match in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto in his final match with the company, and now will begin anew in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Copeland revealed that he had less than a couple of weeks to prepare for his AEW debut. However, Edge was still able to secure Alter Bridge's Metalingus song as his entrance music before he arrived at WrestleDream.

"It wasn't until my contract was up on [Sept. 21]. It wasn't until then," Copeland said. "So it was really, really quick to get everything done and get everything dialed in. Figuring out so many things like getting with Alter Bridge and getting the music and doing all of those things. There were nine or 10 days," Copeland said. [H/T: CBS Sports]

Edge had an incredible career in WWE, but there are plenty of exciting matchups for him to look forward to in AEW. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Adam Copeland as he begins a new chapter of his career in All Elite Wrestling.

