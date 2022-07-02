WWE News Roundup: Megastar set to return this month, Vince McMahon didn't want to hire legend because he was a 'drug addict,' Veteran defends Bray Wyatt's loss to top name

Welcome to a new edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

Goldberg defeated Wyatt to become the Universal Champion at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. While many consider The Fiend's loss to be a horrible decision, WCW legend Eric Bischoff explained why it was a smart one:

3) Eric Bischoff defends WWE's decision to have Goldberg beat The Fiend

The legend defeated The Fiend within 3 minutes.

Goldberg's quick victory is often considered the beginning of the end for Wyatt's Fiend character. At the time, the management was also accused of burying The Eater of the World through this booking decision.

However, Bischoff explained on Strictly Business that the company has to make decisions based on money. WWE apparently earned $40 million because of Goldberg defeating Fiend on the Saudi Arabia event.

''It was all business. $40 million, and I know what wrestling fans are thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’s all about the money.’ Yes. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s all about the money. You’re gonna give the customer what the customer wants for $40 million bucks,'' said Bischoff.

The Hall of Famer said that fans could criticize the decision, but it would make no sense to decline such a big deal just because people don't want a character to lose.

As the then-Chairman of a public company, it could've resulted in a class-action lawsuit if Vince McMahon had given up the chance to make that amount of money.

2) Vince McMahon didn't want to hire a veteran because of his history with drug addiction

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg revealed that he landed his job as a producer in WWE thanks to Triple H.

He said Vince McMahon wasn't interested in signing him, and Hunter had to ask the former CEO multiple times.

Mr. McMahon apparently told Triple H that Road Dogg was "a known drug addict," so why would he want to sign him?

''But, Hunter [Triple H] went to him, and he had to go to him three times and say, 'Look, I'd like to bring Brian James back.' And he [McMahon] said, 'Why? He's a known drug addict. Why would you do that?' And that is a totally legitimate point. He [Triple H] said, 'Well, he's been sober about a year now,'" said Dogg

Road Dogg was a big part of WWE during the Attitude Era. However, he left the company in 2001 and worked for TNA and other promotions. The former D-Generation X member returned in 2011 as a backstage producer before having another brief stint as a wrestler.

1) Logan Paul set to make an appearance this month

YouTube sensation and pro-boxer Logan Paul has inked a deal with WWE. The Megastar, who had his first match at WrestleMania 38, has become an official member of the roster.

At The Show of Shows this year, The Miz betrayed his partner Logan Paul after they won a match against Rey and Dominik Mysterios.

Last week on RAW, The A-Lister announced that he and Paul would be teaming up again at SummerSlam. These, however, were false claims.

As seen in the tweet above, Paul is projected to return to RAW on July 18. Upon signing his contract, the YouTuber took a shot at The Miz and said he would come for him. Fans will have to tune in on the Monday Night Show to see the stars' rivalry unfold.

