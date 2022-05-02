WWE News Roundup: Top AEW star teases move to Vince McMahon's company; Eric Bischoff names Hall of Famer he enjoyed firing

In today's WWE News Roundup, we look at the major news stories of the last 24 hours from the world of sports entertainment.

AEW star MJF has once again discussed the possibility of him moving to WWE and has sent a message to the company's chairman about what would tempt him to leave Tony Khan's promotion.

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently discussed the firing of Honky Tonk Man and how he enjoyed giving the pink slip to the veteran.

Kurt Angle also opened up about an underwhelming match with a top WWE star during his final run with the company, one which he hoped would've been longer.

Let's take a look at all the above news stories in detail below:

#3 MJF's message to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

During a recent appearance at the For the Love of Wrestling convention, MJF once again teased a possible move to WWE when his AEW contract expires.

“I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE,” said MJF.

MJF's current contract with Tony Khan's company expires in 2023, and he will be a free agent at the start of the year in 2024. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has been a part of AEW since 2019.

#2 Eric Bischoff says he would fire Honky Tonk Man every single day of the year

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently discussed his decision to fire Honky Tonk Man from WCW way back in 1994 and how it still brings him joy.

"In this moment, when you ask me that question, I'm getting goosebumps, I'm beginning to smile from ear to ear because I had to fire the Honky Tonk Man. I would fire The Honky Tonk Man every single day of every single year for the rest of my life, and I would get just as much joy," said Bischoff.

Honky Tonk Man was never re-signed by WCW after that firing and had stints with WWE while also featuring in various independent promotions. The guitar-wielding superstar was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, two years prior to Bischoff's prestigious induction.

#1 Kurt Angle was unhappy with his match against AJ Styles

Kurt Angle's match against AJ Styles on SmackDown in 2019 wasn't memorable for him. The Olympic gold medalist stated that he requested Vince McMahon to have a match with Styles, which the latter granted. However, the length of the match and the DQ finish was not something he wanted.

"AJ and I went out there, it was three minutes and we kicked a** for three minutes. But what’re you going to do? There was no finish and it just kind of sucked. Unfortunately for AJ and I, it wasn’t the finish that we wanted," said Angle.

The match was Angle's last on SmackDown and came just a few days before the final match of his career against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

