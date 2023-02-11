WWE News Roundup: Multi-time World Champion has announced retirement from in-ring action, Iconic name did not want to work with Sami Zayn

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn has become one of the hottest acts in WWE since he became involved with The Bloodline. Though initially thought of as a comedy act, Zayn's ascent to popularity has led to him challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, Paul Heyman was not interested in working with him initially.

#3. Paul Heyman did not want to work with Sami Zayn

Former Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff revealed that in 2019, Paul Heyman told him to take Sami Zayn to the blue brand as he did not want to work with him on RAW. Heyman at the time was the Executive Director of RAW. Speaking on Keeping it 100, Bischoff stated that Heyman wasn't interested in working with Zayn.

''And when it came to Sami, Paul Heyman was like, 'nah, you take him. You'll love working with Sami,' because Paul didn't want to work with him. And that's how I got to know Sami,'' said Bischoff.

The former WCW honcho praised Sami Zayn and said that the former IC Champion is 'gold' if you can listen to him closely. Zayn has shown how much of an asset he is to the company as his storyline with Roman Reigns is being touted as one of the best angles in recent history.

#2. Booker T has announced retirement from in-ring action

Former WWE World Champion Booker T announced his retirement from in-ring competition while speaking on his podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to action at the 2023 Royal Rumble, taking part in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, before being eliminated by GUNTHER. Here is what Booker T said:

“I’m gonna tell you right now, I think that was the last time people are going to see me in the ring. At Reality of Wrestling, I’m going to work with my students, but as far as putting my boots on again, that was the last time.''

The NXT commentator admitted that it is sad for him to finally retire, as hanging up his boots after such a lengthy career is somewhat difficult. He added that he believes it was the perfect exit for him.

#1. Cody Rhodes on his downfall in WWE after feud with Randy Orton

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has become one of the few men in history to win the Royal Rumble and main-event WrestleMania. However, his WWE career was on a downward trajectory when he quit the company in 2016. Speaking on After The Bell, Rhodes recalled how great his feud with Randy Orton was. Soon after that, however, his career went awry:

''When Brandi married Cody Rhodes, he was the Intercontinental Champion. He was wrestling Randy Orton every night, and we were absolutely tearing the joint down. Next thing you know, I'm running around in this space outfit and trying to make the best of it.''

Cody Rhodes made a big name for himself in WWE as part of Randy Orton's faction Legacy. The two men teamed up multiple times and even feuded with each other during their career. With Randy Orton out of action due to injury, it is unknown if we will ever get to see another match between the two men in WWE.

