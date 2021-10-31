WWE News Roundup: Canceled backstage idea for major star, Veteran's problem with controversial segment, Vince McMahon's role in former champion's iconic look (October 31, 2021) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. Today, we'll take a look at an intriguing nixed plan for a two-time Universal Champion.

A current WWE RAW Superstar recently credited Vince McMahon for making an important decision regarding his iconic look. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell spoke about his issue with a controversial SmackDown segment.

Did you know that Big E once turned down an idea from creative? Additionally, Kurt Angle gave his take on a young talent who got drafted to RAW this year.

Without further ado, here are five WWE news stories that have made headlines lately:

#5 WWE wanted to bring the Firefly Fun House "alive" at one point

Tattoo artist and illustrator Kyle Scarborough, the man who initially came up with the concept design for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's mask, recently stated that WWE once wanted to bring the Firefly Fun House puppets "alive" on television.

He noted that Wyatt wanted to portray human versions of the puppets himself. However, the idea got nixed by the company eventually.

Scarborough came up with the concept art of what a Huskus the Pig Boy mask would have looked like, which you can check out in the tweet below:

"Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself. Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved. #TheFiend #BrayWyatt," Scarborough wrote.

Kyle A. Scarborough @ScarboroughTWTC

Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.

#TheFiend #BrayWyatt Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself.Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.

#4 Rey Mysterio wore a mask in WWE due to Vince McMahon's request

Rey Mysterio debuted on WWE's main roster in 2002, and he would have looked quite different if it weren't for Vince McMahon's specific request.

Many fans associate the legendary luchador with his masked appearance. However, Mysterio had no plans to debut with a mask in McMahon's company until someone informed him that the latter wanted him to wear one.

The multi-time world champion told Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that his initial plans were to don a gladiator chain, vest, and baggy pants on WWE television.

"It was actually WWE who brought that up, or in this case, Vince McMahon. I was doing my training a week prior to my debut and I was in OVW. I forgot who approached me at the time, but they said, 'The company wants to know what type of ring attire you're going to use for next week.' I said, 'What I've been using.' I was using the Scott Steiner, "Big Poppa Pump" chain around the head, like a gladiator chain, and a vest that went along with it. Baggy pants. They were like, 'Where's the mask?' I said, 'I haven't been wrestling with the mask.' 'No, no, no. Vince wants to see you with the mask,'" Rey Mysterio said.

Macho T 🔨 @ItsMachoT



#SmackDown hell yeah! Rey Mysterio rocking the classic mask without the mohawk.. Always been a fan of it more. hell yeah! Rey Mysterio rocking the classic mask without the mohawk.. Always been a fan of it more.#SmackDown https://t.co/UeiIWHuEYl

Mysterio's stint in Vince McMahon's company popularized the lucha mask look for countless fans all over the world.

So had it not been for McMahon's said directive to the legendary luchador, modern-day WWE history could have panned out very differently.

