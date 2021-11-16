WWE News Roundup: Original plan to end major title reign, 29-year-old star takes a shot at The Bloodline, Charlotte Flair on the Four Horsewomen (November 15, 2021) 

We're back with another edition of WWE News Roundup. Not too long ago, a top superstar spoke about the original idea behind the conclusion of her long title reign.

#5. Becky Lynch almost relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship differently last year

In May 2020, the longest-ever RAW Women's Title reign concluded when Becky Lynch relinquished her gold due to her real-life pregnancy. She forfeited the championship to Asuka, who had won last year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During a recent chat with Vicente Beltran, the Irish superstar recalled that the original plan for how she would relinquish the title revolved around a potential WWE tournament.

"[Seth Rollins] and I, when I found out I was pregnant, we were trying to figure out the best way (to lose the title). I thought maybe a tournament for the title. A tournament for the number one contendership and then at the end, when it comes down to the last two people, just before they have their match, announce, 'Hey, by the way, it's not for the number one contendership, it's for the title,' and have that be a very real moment," said Becky Lynch.

She also said it was a collaboration with Paul Heyman that turned last year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match into a battle for her title instead of the MITB contract.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch reveals that awarding the Raw women’s title to Asuka by surprise was actually Paul Heyman’s idea 💯 Becky Lynch reveals that awarding the Raw women’s title to Asuka by surprise was actually Paul Heyman’s idea 💯 https://t.co/9qaYzHTIcB

After a long hiatus from in-ring action, Lynch is currently on another RAW Women's Championship reign in WWE. One key difference this time around is that she has tapped more into her villainous tendencies on television.

