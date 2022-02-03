WWE News Roundup: Paul Heyman’s big statement after betraying Brock Lesnar for Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss reacts to fake marriage document (3rd February, 2022)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. We came across plenty of bold statements from current and former superstars regarding recent booking decisions in the promotion. We also learned about an accurate backstage prediction from years ago, as well as a huge rumor killer.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last 24 hours.

#5 Paul Heyman sends a message after betraying Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022 against Bobby Lashley. However, The All Mighty didn't get his hands on gold via a clean finish.

When the match official was knocked out, Roman Reigns interfered and attacked Lesnar to help put the odds in opponents' favor. He then asked Paul Heyman for the title, which he used as a weapon against The Beast Incarnate.

Heyman walked away from the ring with Reigns while Lesnar was pinned inside the ring. The latter would eventually enter the Royal Rumble at No.30 and win the contest to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

But he was betrayed by his former advocate on the show, and Paul Heyman doesn't regret his decision to pick Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar. He recently sent out a tweet saying, "THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."

Heyman has confirmed his intentions to remain aligned with his Tribal Chief. It appears that his momentary return to Lesnar's corner was a long-term plan by Reigns. Could that backfire on the Universal Champion sometime soon?

Earlier this week on RAW, Brock Lesnar confirmed that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania this year.

However, he has bold plans in place before going after Reigns' gold. Lesnar wants his clash against The Tribal Chief to be a champion vs. champion match, and thus, he first wishes to dethrone Lashley as the WWE Champion.

Later this month, Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Riddle at Elimination Chamber. But before that, The Beast Incarnate is expected to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown later this week.

It will be interesting to see how things go when Lesnar meets Reigns and Heyman again on the blue brand.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das