WWE News Roundup: Real reason former champion has not re-signed with the company, Seth Rollins getting punished? Female Superstar sends a chilling warning Hall of Famer

Rollins is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE today. However, the former champion has not had luck in 2022 and has found himself on the losing end of most of his matches. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that The Architect is being punished by the company:

#3 Is Seth Rollins being punished?

Seth Rollins lost his match against the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Rollins might be getting punished by the company without him even realizing it. The former writer gave his opinion on Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch not being treated like they should be.

''But now I'm asking myself, are they punishing Seth without him really realizing it and knowing what's going on? Because like I said, bro. Today when he came out, he couldn't care less about losing that match last night," said Russo

Rollins lost his second consecutive match at WrestleMania. He lost to Cesaro last year, while this year he was beaten by The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

#2 Reason why Johnny Gargano has not re-signed with WWE

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano was a major part of the black and gold version of NXT. However, soon after the show was rebranded, Gargano's contract ended, which he chose not to re-sign.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gargano revealed that the reason for him not continuing in WWE was because he wanted to spend time with his newborn child. He said that he wanted a clean slate before returning or going elsewhere:

''I always said, like, 99% chance, I don't re-sign, because there was still, like, a 1% chance I could have. But I feel like when Candice got pregnant, that's when the 1% kind of went away and I was like, I don't want to have anyone being in charge of my time during the time period."

#1 Becky Lynch sends a warning to Beth Phoenix

Big Time Becks lost the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Balair at WrestleMania 38. Lynch was in a foul mood when WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix praised Belair on Twitter. Phoenix posted a photo of herself with The EST of WWE congratulating her for the big win.

Becky Lynch wasn't very happy with Phoenix's kind gesture and warned The Galamazon 'not to push her'. Lynch defeated another Hall of Famer, Lita, at Elimination Chamber this year, we'll have to wait and see whether this Twitter banter might lead to a match between the two women down the road.

