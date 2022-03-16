WWE News Roundup: Reason why former champion ended his career, Triple H's heartbreaking message, Randy Orton furious at former world champion

Welcome to the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the latest news stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition will look at news related to top names like The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and many more.

The Undertaker is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Deadman has had a phenomenal career and hung up his boots after WrestleMania 36. We will also talk about Scott Hall's unfortunate passing. His good friend Triple H has a heartwarming message. So without any further ado, let's dive in:

#3 Triple H's message after Scott Hall's passing

The wrestling world has been paying tribute to Scott Hall since the legend passed away at 63. One of Hall's closest real-life friends, Triple H, also sent a heartbreaking message to honor his friend.

"I’m gutted…Lost a brother. I love you Scott!! I’ll see you down the road #BuddySystem."

Triple H and Scott Hall were part of The Kliq along with Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac. Hunter himself recovered from a cardiac event a few months back and has been resting ever since.

#2 Randy Orton got angry with Kofi Kingston for messing up spot

Kofi and Randy are veterans of the promotion.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prince Jr. revealed that during a match between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston in 2009, the latter blew a spot that angered The Viper.

Vince McMahon was very keen on pushing Kingston to a top spot, but the plans had to be scrapped because Randy Orton got furious on live television.

''So a spot gets blown and Randy gets pi**ed on live TV and you see him yell ‘stupid’ with that deep Orton booming voice... so this spot gets blown, meaning the technique, a stunt in the match gets blown. You can tell something doesn’t look good,'' said Prince Jr.

After this, the plans for Kingston changed. He remained an upper-mid-carder until he was paired with Big E and Xavier Woods to form The New Day.

#1 Sheamus reveals why The Undertaker ended his WWE in-ring career

Sheamus spoke about The Undertaker and praised him for his achievements. The former world champion talked about the legend's integrity had and how he worked matches even when he was injured.

The Irishman said that The Undertaker retired because he knew he couldn't live up to the standards that he had created for himself:

''That’s why I think he retired – there’s still part of him that would love to keep going, but I think he knows that he can’t perform at the level he set for himself,'' said Sheamus.

The Undertaker will headline the Hall of Fame class of 2022, also featuring legends like Vader and Sharmell.

Edited by Angana Roy

