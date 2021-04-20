WWE News Roundup: Reason why former world champion almost broke kayfabe, current champion wants to retire John Cena, missing RAW Superstar breaks silence (April 19, 2021)

We're back with another edition of WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories of the week. A lot has happened in the last week, including the WrestleMania pay-per-view and unexpected releases. The WWE Universe has now moved on to other developments involving several former and current WWE Superstars.

Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the biggest news that dominated the WWE headlines over the last few weeks.

#1 Reason why Braun Strowman almost broke character during a match in WWE

Sin Cara loved working with Braun Strowman in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently revealed details about his backstage relationship with Braun Strowman. Cara stated that The Monster Among Men is a ‘fun guy,’ and they enjoyed working together.

He also revealed an incident when he made Braun Strowman laugh during a WWE match and how the latter desperately tried to stop himself from breaking character. Here’s what he had to say:

"I'm a funny guy if you get to know me I like to have fun and even when I used to wrestle I used to say things to the boys because you couldn't see my mouth move. With Braun it was a lot of fun because he wanted to learn, he wanted to become better. He knew he had an amazing opportunity in his hands and now you can see he's doing great so it's fun to be able to see somebody grow from where I started with him to where he is now.”

“We had a match, on one of the tours, I can't remember where and we do the face off and he's huge. So we do the face-off and that day was cold. Me being me. I told him, 'You know your nipples are really hard, right?' and he's like 'Shut up, don't make me laugh'.”

Sin Cara is happy to see Strowman’s current run in WWE. They two have known each other for a long time, and the former Universal Champion has come a long way in the promotion. Cara stated that he has great memories of his matches with Strowman and revealed that The Monster Among Men is a ‘great guy to be around'.

Braun Strowman was recently involved in a feud with Shane McMahon on WWE RAW. The two then faced each other in a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 37 that ended in Strowman’s victory. He has now made it clear that he is targeting the WWE Championship on the Red brand. Strowman is expected to mark a dominant presence for himself in the world title picture.

