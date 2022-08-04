WWE News Roundup: Released former World Champion ready to return under Triple H, Liv Morgan admits to having a crush on top name, Veteran reveals what Bray Wyatt lacked 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around huge names like Bray Wyatt, John Cena and Liv Morgan.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in 2021 owing to budget cuts. His release was a big surprise considering he was one of the company's best merchandise sellers and one of the best talkers in the business. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell pointed out what he lacked.

#3. Dutch Mantell comments on Bray Wyatt

I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Smack Talk, the legendary manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) spoke about what he thought of Bray Wyatt. He said that even though Wyatt was a great talker, his promos did not connect with many, including him.

Mantell pointed out that the former WWE Champion's promos were ambiguous and did not point to anyone in particular.

''If a guy gets in the ring and talks, he may be a great talker, but if he doesn’t connect… And that was the same feeling I used to feel when Bray Wyatt would get in the ring and start talking. He’d talk for three minutes and as soon as he would leave – and I love Bray – but I’d think, ‘What did he say? I can’t remember what he said,'' said Mantell.

Comparing him to the Undertaker, Mantell insinuated that Wyatt could not grip the fans in the manner that The Deadman used to do during his era.

#2. Braun Strowman hints at possibly returning to WWE

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was asked by a fan if he would return to the company under new management. The Monster Among men said 'never say never', indicating that he is ready to return to the company if he gets contacted.

Strowman, now going by Adam Scherr, was let go by WWE in 2021. He has since appeared for Ring of Honor and has been a major part of the upcoming promotion Control Your Narrative along with real-life friend EC3. Strowman was one of WWE's best 'big guys' and it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually returns to the company.

#1. Liv Morgan admits she had a crush on John Cena

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan talked about having a big crush on John Cena when she was younger. Speaking on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, she noted that he has been a subconscious influence on her career.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps,'' said Morgan.

The 28-year-old praised 16-time World Champion, saying that he is amazing. Morgan also said that since he always wore sneakers, it is something that got embedded in her mind and she started doing the same.

