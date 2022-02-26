WWE News Roundup - Retired star gets medical clearance after eight years, 4-Time champion from RAW almost fired, Idea for Vince McMahon to lead major faction (February 25th, 2022)

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE News Roundup, where we list down the most important stories that have been doing the rounds in the past 24 hours.

After almost eight years of not having a full-fledged match, a well-known WWE personality has finally been cleared to compete again. A top superstar from RAW also revealed that she was close to getting fired from WWE.

It was also revealed that Vince McMahon was one of the names pitched regarding becoming the leader of a big stable. The company also made a huge announcement about Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 38 clash.

We ended the roundup with a recently-released superstar revealing that he wanted to face Big E in what would have been an intensely physical match. On that note, let's dive right into the latest news roundup:

#5. Corey Graves confirms that he has been medically cleared to return by WWE

During a recent interview with TMZ Live, Corey Graves revealed that he had been given the green signal to wrestle again.

Graves was forced into retirement in 2014 after suffering multiple concussion-related issues, and he has since risen to become one of the most recognizable faces on WWE's broadcast team.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion admitted that he got the itch to wrestle again last year and began actively working towards securing an in-ring clearance. That's exactly what Graves achieved, as he revealed below:

"It's crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with, with doctors over the past. Actually, in the middle of the last year, I kind of got the itch, and I think this is one of the first times I'm saying this publicly. Yeah, I have been medically cleared to compete; it's not an immediate goal of mine; it was just something that I, I needed to know that I needed to know for my own sanity," revealed Corey Graves.

Graves' last proper match happened for an NXT show in 2014, and while the announcer featured in a couple of 24/7 title matches last year, he has otherwise been barred from taking bumps.

Corey Graves was glad that he went through the process of getting himself cleared, and the 38-year-old star added that he is patient with his in-ring goals.

"My journey in the ring got cut short, and it's kind of eaten at me for years. Always wondering, 'what if? What if there's a chance? What if there's an opportunity?' And so I went and did the necessary steps. And turns out that I am a little more okay than I thought I was. But you never say never. It's not an immediate goal, but I mean, you can't ever take the wrestler out of my heart. So I'd be remiss if I didn't have any interest," added Graves. H/t WrestlingInc

Could Corey Graves be booked in a major storyline, potentially leading to another full-time run as a performer? Only time will tell!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha