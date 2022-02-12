WWE News Roundup - Shane McMahon spotted after release, Major star says he could be added to Reigns vs. Lesnar, Samoan family member signs (February 11th, 2022)

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. As always, today's lineup features a host of exciting stories from the professional wrestling world.

Shane McMahon was spotted for the first time since his reported exit from his father's promotion, and it seems like Shane O'Mac is still doing some work for the company in some capacity.

A former world champion teased his possible involvement in Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 38 match. Could he actually enter the fray and make it a Triple Threat contest?

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon signed an Anoa'i family member to a 'Nostalgia contract,' and the former tag team champion reacted with a message of gratitude to the McMahon family.

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair's rivalry came to the fore as the RAW Women's Champion took a big shot at the Nature Boy with an incendiary tweet.

And we round off the news with details of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's matches on a special show before WrestleMania.

#5. Shane McMahon spotted for the first time since his reported WWE release

Shane McMahon was reportedly 'quietly' let go by WWE recently, and several reports followed detailing his backstage heat within the company.

Amidst all the circulating rumors, Shane O'Mac was recently spotted with the owner of South African rugby team 'Sharks,' Marco Masotti, who spoke about an apparent partnership with the WWE.

Masotti met with Shane after the Royal Rumble event, indicating that the situation between Vince McMahon and his son might not be as bad as previously imagined. Here's what Marco Masotti tweeted out about his meeting with the younger McMahon:

"So grateful for a night out with brothers Shane McMahon (son of WWE Vince) and Doug Cifu (co-owner of Florida Panthers). Excited for a partnership between WWE and rugby. ⁦ @WWE ⁩ ⁦ @SharksRugby ⁩ ⁦ @FlaPanthersBlog ⁩ ⁦ @Dougielarge ⁩ ⁦ @shanemcmahon," tweeted Marco Masotti. ⁩ ⁦

Shane McMahon made an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, where he also served as the backstage producer for the men's match. As reported by multiple outlets, Shane was removed from all WrestleMania plans after his unsatisfactory work at the Rumble.

Shane was originally planned to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. But as things stand, the veteran star might not feature at the Show of Shows in April. That is, if the reports of his issues with the company are true.

