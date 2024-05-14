WWE News Roundup: Star makes a return after a long time, New addition to the Judgment Day, More Alexa Bliss teases

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around The Judgment Day and Alexa Bliss, among others.

Also, a popular star made her return to the global juggernaut after over five years. So without any further, let's check it out.

#1. Lilian Garcia makes on-screen appearance on WWE RAW

Lilian Garcia was present for last night's RAW and even made an on-screen appearance. The iconic ring announcer also endorsed Samantha Irvin before introducing Kofi Kingston to the ring.

Garcia posted multiple stories throughout the day, letting fans know that she would be present on the show.

#2. Damian Priest makes a new addition to The Judgment Day

Damian Priest has been running things in The Judgment Day ever since Rhea Ripley suffered an unfortunate injury. The World Heavyweight Champion seemingly made a new addition to the group on WWE RAW as he acknowledged Carlito's help during their match.

Priest also assigned the former US Champion a task that could prove vital in his alliance with the heel faction.

"Carlito, what happened out there, that was cool. Carlito, you talked about Rey earlier. I'm sure the boys are going to have your back, but you can handle your business, right? Good, because the crew does not roll with cowards. Don't let us down, amigo."

Carlito was a part of the LWO before he betrayed the group. The Puerto Rican looks set to lock horns with Rey Mysterio in the near future.

#3. Alexa Bliss potentially linked to the clues regarding the WWE RAW QR code

Another mysterious QR code appeared on RAW last night, this time during the match between Shayna Baszler and Iyo Sky. The code led to a webpage containing 20 image files, which included cryptic messages and other intriguing content.

The messages were written on a piece of paper that was lying on the floor of a house. Many fans pointed out that the floor looked very similar to the one in Alexa Bliss's house.

Alexa Bliss has been out of action for over a year. She is likely to make a return soon and could be a part of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction, which will most likely be led by Uncle Howdy, played by Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

