WWE News Roundup: Stone Cold got former world champion removed from WrestleMania main event because of Shawn Michaels, Disheartening update on Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news from the world of pro wrestling. In today's edition, we will take a look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Roman Reigns.

As reported previously, Roman Reigns has signed a new contract with WWE which allows him to work significantly fewer dates. With this in mind, The Tribal Chief had a heartfelt message for fans at a recent live event show. He addressed his future in WWE while sharing the emotional message:

3) Roman Reigns shares a noteworthy update

Roman'sstans @Christi01092003 #wwe Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #wwe #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) https://t.co/9GdgleGtGQ

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is scaling back on the number of WWE live events he'll perform at. After winning his match against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Cedar Rapids, Reigns addressed the crowd. He said that he would not be doing many live shows moving forward.

As previously reported, Reigns' new contract is similar to that of Brock Lesnar's deal; he will only be required to perform at the bigger events. The Tribal Chief will not be featured at the upcoming Hell in a Cell show either; he is not currently advertised for it. Though he will be at most television tapings, he is unlikely to take part in the majority of untelevised live shows.

2) How Steve Austin got manipulated by Shawn Michaels

Xamnus @Xamnus4life



Even before the Attitude Era, witnessing their rise in wrestling is one for the record books.



If this were a book, it would be a bestseller. If on DVD, it would be a collectable. 5 worthy @WrestlingHumble If we're going for entertainment, nothing beats the Stone Cold vs Rock rivalry.Even before the Attitude Era, witnessing their rise in wrestling is one for the record books.If this were a book, it would be a bestseller. If on DVD, it would be a collectable. 5worthy @WrestlingHumble If we're going for entertainment, nothing beats the Stone Cold vs Rock rivalry.Even before the Attitude Era, witnessing their rise in wrestling is one for the record books.If this were a book, it would be a bestseller. If on DVD, it would be a collectable. 5 🌟 worthy https://t.co/eMAMM6AJvn

On a recent edition of SportsKeeda's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo revealed how Stone Cold got Mankind removed from the main event at WrestleMania 15 at the behest of Shawn Michaels. Russo said that the bout was originally set to be a three-way clash between The Rock, Stone Cold and Mankind.

However, Michaels convinced Austin that it should be a one-on-one match between him and The Rock. Austin went to Vince McMahon and got Mick Foley removed from the bout.

“Shawn, who wasn’t working at the time, showed up and just started stirring the s*** and got in Austin’s head about how it should be Austin versus Rock, ‘Mick should not be a part of this match,’” Russo said.

1) Former WWE Champion The Miz calls Cody Rhodes untrustworthy

The Miz lost to Cody Rhodes this week on RAW. The American Nightmare won via disqualification when Seth Rollins interfered in their match. Rollins and Miz went on to beat up Rhodes after the contest was over. Before the bout, The Miz stated in an interview that no one should trust a man with a neck tattoo.

The Awesome One doubled down on his statement on Twitter when he claimed that he has never met anyone as untrustworthy as Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star has been locked in a feud with Seth Rollins since he made his return at WrestleMania this year. The two men are set to face off again at Hell in a Cell.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Mankind have been a part of Rock vs Austin at WrestleMania 15? Yes No 20 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier