WWE News Roundup: Superstar allegedly fired from the company to save money, Veteran on Rhea Ripley's current run, Bayley shares personal update

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Rhea Ripley and Bayley, among others.Also, an ex-WWE star has claimed that he was fired from the company to save money, noting that he was slated to make a million dollars a year. Let's check it out without any further ado:#3. WWE veteran comments on Rhea Ripley's current runRhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Mami's career is not doing her best work currently, and her career has gone downhill since she got separated from Damian Priest:&quot;They had something when Priest and Rhea were the Terror Twins. They had something there. And now, the minute they both went their separate ways, they went from here, and now we are back here (gestures downfall).&quot;Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a storyline with The Kabuki Warriors. She will team up with Iyo Sky to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel, which will take place in her home country, Australia.#2. Bayley shares a major personal updateBayley recently returned to her old hunting ground, Big Time Wrestling promotion, where she had the first match of her pro wrestling career. The Role Model sent an emotional message on social media following her visit:&quot;A beautiful 24 hours back home celebrating @bigtimewrestling’s 29th anniversary! Spent with the greatest people in the world ❤️🤯🥹 Being in the building and locker room that I had my first match in is just a wild feeling. It’s always special, but last night was magic. Congratulations BTW! Da Bay Area loves you forever ♾️,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBayley has come a long way since her first pro wrestling match for Big Time Wrestling. She is a multi-time women's champion in WWE and has been a prominent part of the company for over a decade.#1. Matt Riddle claims WWE fired him for monetary reasonsMatt Riddle was released from WWE, along with many other notable names. The Original Bro reflected on his departure in a recent interview, noting that they were all let go because of monetary reasons. Riddle added he was slated to make a million dollars a year from 2024, but he was released from his contract in September 2023, with his non-compete ending in December.“They’ve been firing people. When I got fired, they fired Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, countless others… I think it was mostly money. Certain people were there this long, you got a certain check. I know my last year, I was supposed to make a million dollars a year. They fired me, and it ended December 27 before I started making that first week of a million a year. This close.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]Riddle has competed in various wrestling promotions around the world since leaving WWE. He has also been involved in many controversies since his departure, which has drastically reduced the chances of a possible return to the global juggernaut.