  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • WWE News Roundup: Superstar allegedly fired from the company to save money, Veteran on Rhea Ripley's current run, Bayley shares personal update

WWE News Roundup: Superstar allegedly fired from the company to save money, Veteran on Rhea Ripley's current run, Bayley shares personal update

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 06, 2025 14:30 GMT
Bayley and Rhea Ripley! (Images from the stars
Bayley and Rhea Ripley! (Images from the stars' Instagram handles)

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Rhea Ripley and Bayley, among others.

Ad

Also, an ex-WWE star has claimed that he was fired from the company to save money, noting that he was slated to make a million dollars a year. Let's check it out without any further ado:

#3. WWE veteran comments on Rhea Ripley's current run

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Mami's career is not doing her best work currently, and her career has gone downhill since she got separated from Damian Priest:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"They had something when Priest and Rhea were the Terror Twins. They had something there. And now, the minute they both went their separate ways, they went from here, and now we are back here (gestures downfall)."

Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a storyline with The Kabuki Warriors. She will team up with Iyo Sky to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel, which will take place in her home country, Australia.

Ad

#2. Bayley shares a major personal update

Bayley recently returned to her old hunting ground, Big Time Wrestling promotion, where she had the first match of her pro wrestling career. The Role Model sent an emotional message on social media following her visit:

"A beautiful 24 hours back home celebrating @bigtimewrestling’s 29th anniversary! Spent with the greatest people in the world ❤️🤯🥹 Being in the building and locker room that I had my first match in is just a wild feeling. It’s always special, but last night was magic. Congratulations BTW! Da Bay Area loves you forever ♾️," she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Bayley has come a long way since her first pro wrestling match for Big Time Wrestling. She is a multi-time women's champion in WWE and has been a prominent part of the company for over a decade.

#1. Matt Riddle claims WWE fired him for monetary reasons

Matt Riddle was released from WWE, along with many other notable names. The Original Bro reflected on his departure in a recent interview, noting that they were all let go because of monetary reasons. Riddle added he was slated to make a million dollars a year from 2024, but he was released from his contract in September 2023, with his non-compete ending in December.

Ad
“They’ve been firing people. When I got fired, they fired Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, countless others… I think it was mostly money. Certain people were there this long, you got a certain check. I know my last year, I was supposed to make a million dollars a year. They fired me, and it ended December 27 before I started making that first week of a million a year. This close.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Riddle has competed in various wrestling promotions around the world since leaving WWE. He has also been involved in many controversies since his departure, which has drastically reduced the chances of a possible return to the global juggernaut.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications