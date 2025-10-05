  • home icon
  WWE icon Bayley shares personal update after returning "home"

WWE icon Bayley shares personal update after returning "home"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:30 GMT
Bayley is a former WWE Women
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram handle]

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to share a personal update after making an emotional return to a place extremely close to her heart. Legendary wrestler Bret Hart was also spotted with her.

Bayley is currently undergoing a massive transition in WWE. For the past few weeks, The Role Model has been playing a split personality character on TV. She recently even brought back her 'hugger' gimmick, but it did not last too long.

Amid her ongoing character change on WWE TV, the former Damage CTRL member recently took to Instagram to share several photos, featuring her mother, the legendary Bret Hart, her rumored boyfriend, Aaron Solo, and even Lyra Valkyria's fiancé, LJ Cleary. She was also spotted with AEW star Danhausen.

In her post's caption, The Role Model wrote that her day was amazing as she celebrated Big Time Wrestling's 29th anniversary, calling the promotion her "home."

For those unaware, the former WWE Women's Champion started her professional wrestling career in BTW and competed in the independent promotion from 2008 to 2012. She also reminisced about her first wrestling match, writing that it is always special for her to return to Big Time Wrestling.

"A beautiful 24 hours back home celebrating @bigtimewrestling’s 29th anniversary! Spent with the greatest people in the world ❤️🤯🥹 Being in the building and locker room that I had my first match in is just a wild feeling. It’s always special, but last night was magic. Congratulations BTW! Da Bay Area loves you forever ♾️," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Bayley's new WWE character

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the Triple H-led creative team's booking of Bayley's split personality character was obvious.

Russo added that he believed the company does not have a long-term plan for The Role Model's current gimmick.

"Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?" Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Bayley's future on WWE TV.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

