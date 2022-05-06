WWE News Roundup: Superstar released despite assurance from Vince McMahon, Randy Orton's backstage heat with veteran, Top star wants his brother's merchandise destroyed

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and news updates from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition will look at some important updates revolving around names like Vince McMahon, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler.

Orton has become one of the most respected men in the locker room in recent years, but that wasn't always the case. He had heat with many stars back in the day. A WWE veteran revealed that he, too, had backstage problems with Orton's attitude in 2012-13.

#3. Road Dogg had backstage heat with Randy Orton

Former tag team champion Road Dogg made his WWE in-ring return in 2012-13. After a long hiatus, the former DX member returned to the tag team division along with his partner Billy Gunn. However, he faced problems in working with Randy Orton during his stint.

On his podcast, he revealed he had returned to in-ring action after getting sober. He wasn't happy with Orton's lackadaisical attitude and often butted heads with The Viper behind-the-scenes. The Hall of Famer said their egos clashed since they were both alphas:

"At this point, me and Randy Orton, me, Billy, and Randy Orton are kind of butting heads a little bit, and it's just because Randy's the man, and he's been the man for a while, and Randy is the last one on the bus and Randy is Randy, you know what I mean?''

#2. Isiah Swerve got released despite assurance from Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Shane Strickland revealed on Talk is Jericho that he and his tag team partner Top Dolla talked with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard backstage after WWE released one of their Hit Row members, B-Fab. He revealed they were scolded when they confronted Vince McMahon to talk about B-Fab's status.

However, McMahon steered the conversation and assured them they had plans for the remaining members of Hit Row. A segment with Sami Zayn was also discussed. Despite his assurances, Top Dolla, Swerve Scott, and Ahsante Adonis were released by WWE.

"We had a talk with Vince (McMahon), (Bruce) Prichard, and (John) Lauriantis in the hallway of the arena and it was a little bit of a scold session but at the end it would turn into be like, 'Don't worry, we've got a lot of fun stuff.' Vince starts laughing."

#1. Dolph Ziggler tells his brother to destroy his new merchandise

Former world champion Dolph Ziggler took a dig at his younger brother Ryan Nemeth on Twitter. Nemeth, who works for AEW, flaunted his new t-shirt design. In response, Ziggler told him to 'destroy it.'

The Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth has been signed with AEW since 2021. Though he's a regular on AEW Dark, he isn't featured heavily on Dynamite or Rampage. He had a brief stint in NXT in 2013 but did not get signed by WWE.

This year, Ziggler has featured heavily on NXT, winning the NXT Championship before losing it back to Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania.

