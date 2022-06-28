WWE News Roundup - Top female star no longer friends with Kane, Fan follows Bianca Belair in a scary incident, Retired legend rejects 10-match AEW offer

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. As always, a lot has happened in the world of pro wrestling.

A former Divas Champion recently revealed that she does not consider Kane a friend following the WWE Hall of Famer's recent comments. Bianca Belair was also involved in a scary fan incident of late, and she opened up about the same on Instagram.

A retired former world champion also revealed details of an offer from AEW to wrestle 10 matches. On that note, let's take a look at each story in today's WWE News Roundup.

#3. Paige says she does not consider Kane a friend anymore

Carmine Sabia @CarmineSabia I had occasion to speak to Mayor @GlennJacobsTN on #RoeVWade where he detailed why he believes the science says "life begins at conception." Listen to his response. There are 2 videos. #Kane I had occasion to speak to Mayor @GlennJacobsTN on #RoeVWade where he detailed why he believes the science says "life begins at conception." Listen to his response. There are 2 videos. #Kane. https://t.co/rM7PtAypHY

Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, has attracted a lot of criticism for supporting the US Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

The WWE Hall of Famer issued the following tweet shortly after the verdict was passed:

"Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory" tweeted Kane.

Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN #Victory Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory

Those who are pro-choice have not taken kindly to Kane's statements, and Paige was one of the many wrestling personalities who expressed their displeasure online. A fan asked Paige about her reaction to Glenn Jacob's comments, and she made an honest revelation about her relationship with the veteran superstar.

Saraya Bevis stated that she did not want to be friends with Kane due to his stance on the Roe vs. Wade decision:

"People who agree with women losing the right to their own bodies is not a friend of mine," wrote Paige.

#2. WWE's Bianca Belair comments on terrifying fan incident

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Needs to be LOUDLY at this point.



Stop making wrestlers feel uncomfortable. They aren't your play things, they are real people. Needs to be LOUDLY at this point.Stop making wrestlers feel uncomfortable. They aren't your play things, they are real people. https://t.co/B46NkOE52r

There have been many instances where fans have crossed the limits while trying to interact with their wrestling heroes. Bianca Belair recently opened up about a similar incident on her Instagram stories and sent out a strong message to all her followers.

The RAW Women's Champion was driving back from a WWE Live Event when she encountered a fan who wished to take a photo with her. Bianca said that the fan followed her from the house show and ran up to her car at an odd time in the night.

Here's what Belair recalled:

"We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a red light… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the sh*t out of us… I love my fans, but Do NOT FOLLOW me from the venue. DO NOT RUN UP to my car window while I'm sitting at red light at 11pm tapping on the window," revealed Belair.

Belair is one of the most popular babyface talents in the women's division and always makes time for her supporters. However, the 33-year-old superstar urged the WWE Universe to maintain certain boundaries outside the venue:

"It's not safe for me. It's not safe for you," continued Bianca. "I try my best to stay around and sign as many autographs and take as many photos as I can… It may seem harmless and all in fun to you, but that wasn't right or fair. I was legit scared. BOUNDARIES."

Bianca Belair is slated to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella at Money in the Bank on July 2nd. As expected, the EST of WWE is the favorite heading into the title match.

#1. Kurt Angle reveals he rejected AEW's offer to wrestle

During a recent interview with Ten Count of NBC Sports Boston, Kurt Angle said that AEW offered him a 10-match contract.

Tony Khan wanted Kurt Angle to be involved in "big, special matches," and the Olympic hero felt it could have been a three-year deal. However, Angle turned down the proposal as he wished to focus on building his supplement company. He explained his decision:

"[AEW] wanted me to have big, special matches," disclosed Kurt Angle. "They gave me a contract for ten matches; they didn't say how long it would be, so it might not have been for just a year, it might have been for three years, and I would have wrestled three matches a year, but I decided not to do it because of my supplement company."

Kurt Angle noted that AEW also previously wanted him to be an on-screen personality, which could have transitioned to his in-ring return.

The former world champion had also rejected the idea of returning as a WWE star's manager a while back as he wanted to build up his business outside wrestling.

"They did offer me two different times; they wanted me to do an on-camera personality as well or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well. I wanted to start up my supplement company, I want to put more time into that, so I didn't want to leave the company at this particular time, so I decided not to do it," added Angle. (H/T: ITR Wrestling)

Kurt Angle has not wrestled since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, and based on his latest health update the Olympic gold medalist might sadly never return to the squared circle.

