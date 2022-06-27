Paige says former WWE Champion isn't her friend

Paige (Saraya Bevis) made it clear that WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) isn't her friend after his recent tweet about abortion.

The US Supreme Court recently overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which didn't sit well with people who are pro-choice. WWE legend Kane aka Glenn Jacobs sent a tweet welcoming the decision and received massive flak. Bevis responded to Kane's tweet and didn't mince words while bashing him.

Shortly after, a fan asked Bevis why she was insulting Kane in her tweet, adding that he's a good friend of hers. Bevis responded, making it clear that she doesn't consider Kane a friend:

"People who agree with women losing the right to their own bodies is not a friend of mine," she wrote.

Paige received support from her fans over the tweet about Kane

Many of Paige's fans have been supportive of her stance on abortion. Her recent tweet about Glenn Jacobs not being her friend wasn't an exception. Check out some of the responses to her tweet:

Pixel Jessica @JessT1101 @RealPaigeWWE Not to mention the hypocrisy of it all. Remember when he said "my body my choice?" @RealPaigeWWE Not to mention the hypocrisy of it all. Remember when he said "my body my choice?"

𝑻𝒊𝒏𝒂 @TheWildCat___ @RealPaigeWWE Also you didn't insult kane , you explained your opinion too , why his fans are mad 🤡 @RealPaigeWWE Also you didn't insult kane , you explained your opinion too , why his fans are mad 🤡

Nick dobson @Nickdobson1 @RealPaigeWWE The govenor glen jacobs is way more evil than kane ever was @RealPaigeWWE The govenor glen jacobs is way more evil than kane ever was

The former Women's Champion has been quite active on Twitter over the last few days. She has had several debates with people against abortion and is receiving support from her fans. She's part of a long list of pro wrestling personalities who are pro-choice.

Becky Lynch, possibly the biggest female star in WWE today, also recently shared her opinion on abortion rights via her Instagram handle. It led to former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker disagreeing with her on Twitter. Not one to back down, Lynch responded to Ryker over the same.

Paige used to hold Glenn Jacobs in high regard and had major respect for him. Their differing opinions have seemingly put a permanent dent in their friendship.

