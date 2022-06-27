Create
Notifications

Paige says former WWE Champion isn't her friend

Paige doesn&#039;t consider Kane her friend anymore!
Paige doesn't consider Kane her friend anymore!
reaction-emoji
·
2 Comments
Abhilash Mendhe
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 27, 2022 07:05 PM IST

Paige (Saraya Bevis) made it clear that WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) isn't her friend after his recent tweet about abortion.

The US Supreme Court recently overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which didn't sit well with people who are pro-choice. WWE legend Kane aka Glenn Jacobs sent a tweet welcoming the decision and received massive flak. Bevis responded to Kane's tweet and didn't mince words while bashing him.

Shortly after, a fan asked Bevis why she was insulting Kane in her tweet, adding that he's a good friend of hers. Bevis responded, making it clear that she doesn't consider Kane a friend:

"People who agree with women losing the right to their own bodies is not a friend of mine," she wrote.
People who agree with women losing the right to their own bodies is not a friend of mine. twitter.com/kane15h/status…

Paige received support from her fans over the tweet about Kane

Many of Paige's fans have been supportive of her stance on abortion. Her recent tweet about Glenn Jacobs not being her friend wasn't an exception. Check out some of the responses to her tweet:

@RealPaigeWWE Not to mention the hypocrisy of it all. Remember when he said "my body my choice?"
@RealPaigeWWE "People" who agree with basic human rights being stripped away have no business in this world. So Kane can get a walking
@RealPaigeWWE Also you didn't insult kane , you explained your opinion too , why his fans are mad 🤡
@RealPaigeWWE The govenor glen jacobs is way more evil than kane ever was

The former Women's Champion has been quite active on Twitter over the last few days. She has had several debates with people against abortion and is receiving support from her fans. She's part of a long list of pro wrestling personalities who are pro-choice.

Also Read Article Continues below

Becky Lynch, possibly the biggest female star in WWE today, also recently shared her opinion on abortion rights via her Instagram handle. It led to former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker disagreeing with her on Twitter. Not one to back down, Lynch responded to Ryker over the same.

Paige used to hold Glenn Jacobs in high regard and had major respect for him. Their differing opinions have seemingly put a permanent dent in their friendship.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
reaction-emoji

Comments

comments icon2 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...