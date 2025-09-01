WWE News Roundup: Top name no longer a part of the company; moved to alumni section, Bayley issues apology, Drew McIntyre on Brock Lesnar

We are back with another loaded edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.Also, WWE has officially confirmed the departure of a major name by moving them to the alumni section on the company's website. Let's check it all out without any further ado.#3. Drew McIntyre comments on a possible rematch against Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar recently made his return to WWE after over two years on the sidelines. While The Beast Incarnate's return has drawn a mixed response from fans, Drew McIntyre has shown interest in facing him in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.&quot;I don't know. I know him and Cena, when it happens, it's going to be a big one. I know he wants to get even with Drew McIntyre since I beat him for my first world title at WrestleMania. So, uh, who knows, he may be chasing down Drew McIntyre next, and I welcome the Beast when I'm champion, if he wants to challenge me for the title,&quot; he said in an interview with Adam's Apple.McIntyre is currently involved in a program with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, while Lesnar looks all set to face John Cena in his return match.#2. Bayley issues an apologyWhile Bayley was not in action at Clash in Paris, she kept a close eye on the proceedings of the event. The Role Model went off on Becky Lynch on social media after The Man cost CM Punk a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, she apologized for her posts later on.Bayley @itsBayleyWWELINK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IDIOTBayley's recent posts on X are in line with her recent character change. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the multi-time women's champion.#1. Carmella moved to the WWE alumni sectionCarmella recently revealed that she's no longer a part of WWE, as the company did not renew her contract upon expiry. Her departure was made official recently, as she was shifted to the Alumni section of the company's website.Mella has not donned her wrestling boots since March 2023. She took maternity leave in 2023 and has been on the sidelines ever since. Before going on hiatus, she was a top name in the company, having held the world title. However, The Princess of Staten Island has made it clear that she intends to return to the global juggernaut down the line.