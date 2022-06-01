WWE News Roundup: Top-name quit despite attempts to stop him, Former women's champion called 'hell to deal with' backstage, Stephanie McMahon's tweet after leaving

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics involving big names like Booker T, Road Dogg, and Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon recently took a leave of absence from her backstage duties in WWE. She is the chief brand officer of WWE, but allegedly not for long. Rumors have suggested that the company is looking to get a full-time replacement for her, and she isn't expected back anytime soon. The former women's champion tweeted for the first time since her leave:

#4 Stephanie McMahon pays homage to the United States Armed Forces

Today we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and their families - fighting for our freedoms so each day we wake up with endless possibility #MemorialDay

Vince McMahon's daughter took to Twitter to send out a heartfelt message on Memorial Day to honor the United States soldiers. Stephanie McMahon implied that her leave of absence was to take care of family matters.

"Today we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and their families - fighting for our freedoms so each day we wake up with endless possibility #MemorialDay," McMahon tweeted.

It is rumored that there were questions raised about her abilities as the CBO.

Her husband Triple H, meanwhile, took a sabbatical following a cardiac episode. However, he is reportedly back full-time now for his backstage duties.

#3 Jeff Jarrett tried to stop Road Dogg from quitting WWE

Road Dogg quit WWE in 1995 when he was known as The Roadie. He was the on-screen assistant to Jeff Jarrett at the time. The company had planned a feud between the two. However, both men left the company before that happened. Road Dogg admitted on his podcast that Jarrett tried to stop him from leaving the company but he chose to part ways.

''Jeff had a great thing going and Jeff was not happy and I told him, 'I am with you.' He said, 'You don't have to be bro, you can stay right here and keep doing your thing.' Jeff was very honest with me,'' said Dogg.

Even though he quit the company in 1995, he made his return in 1996 as Road Dogg. He rose to prominence in his tag team with Billy Gunn, and the two later joined Degeneration X.

#2 Booker T says Melina was 'hell' to deal with

Booker T said that former women's champion Melina was very hard to deal with backstage during her first run with the company. Unlike today, when she is one of the most respected women in the business, she was not well-liked by the locker room back then.

''As far as Melina goes, I really like Melina now; I did not like Melina in her day. No one did. She was one of those that owned it, she wanted to be the best in the ring and hell to deal with in the locker room,'' said Booker.

He also said that Melina was very controversial during her WWE career. She is now a part of NWA but continues to make appearances for the company as well. She was last seen competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

#1 How Shinsuke Nakamura's injury led to Eric Young losing his debut match

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dane aka Big Damo spoke about his group Sanity's debut on SmackDown in 2018. He revealed that Jeff Hardy was supposed to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship.

However, Shin had to be taken out of the match because a police dog bit him on his leg. He was replaced by Sanity leader Eric Young.

''Shinsuke Nakamura gets bitten by a bomb dog, so they need somebody to job to Jeff Hardy. Some genius puts their hand up and says, ‘Hey, why don’t you have EY [Eric Young] do that? He’s a great wrestler.’ And he is, but that was our debut,'' said Damo.

The group comprised of Eric Young, Killian Dane, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross. They failed to make an impact on the main roster despite being one of the top factions in NXT history.

