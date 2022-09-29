WWE News Roundup: Top name released for putting on weight, Details on former champion refusing to re-sign with the company, Interesting idea pitched for Rey Mysterio

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big stories revolving around top names like Rey Mysterio, Teddy Long and Omos.

This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio lost his match against Seth Rollins. The former WWE Champion has been in a rut ever since his son Dominik Mysterio ditched him to go join The Judgment Day faction. Veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks Mysterio should begin a feud with The Nigerian Giant Omos instead of being buried each week:

3) Idea for a program between Rey Mysterio and Omos

Omos recently made his return to RAW this week, squashing two enhancement talents quickly. Despite having MVP as his manager, The Nigerian Giant hasn't done anything of note since his program with Bobby Lashley ended months ago. Speaking to SportsKeeda, legendary journalist Bill Apter proposed an interesting idea for Omos:

"I am not a booker but if I were I would stop the burial of Rey Mysterio. Since the non-push of Omos seems to still be focused on nothing specific, why not do this angle?"

Rey Mysterio is also known as the giant killer as the legendary superstar has felled many gigantic superstars during his career. Working with a veteran like Mysterio will not only help Omos gain in-ring experience, but a David vs. Goliath feud is something the fans always dig into.

2) Flash Morgan Webster had refused to re-sign with WWE before the release

See you all soon. As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release.I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury.Excited to see what’s nextSee you all soon.

Flash Morgan Webster was among the many NXT UK superstars who were released last month. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion spoke about his release and revealed that he had refused to re-sign with the company and get contract extensions. He said that he felt his passion was no longer there.

"There was a few reasons I turned them contracts down but one of them was that I felt like maybe I was done with stepping into a wrestling ring. That passion just wasn't there, I wasn't enjoying it, and motivation to rehab or get in any form of ring shape was the last thing I wanted to do,'' said Webster

He said that when he did finally re-sign, it was only for his family to ensure that they had security while he was injured. He had been with WWE for four years as part of the NXT UK brand. There has been some major reshuffling in NXT UK as it has now merged with NXT.

1) Teddy Long on why he was released by the company

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about his time in the company and why he was released. Long is best known for his time serving as the General Manager of SmackDown. He was let go by the company in 2014. Here's what the former referee and GM had to say about his release on the Busted Open podcast:

''I was stressed a little bit. I put on some weight. So I think that had a lot to do with it. I'm not blaming WWE, I'm blaming myself, because I got low stress. And I put on this weight and stuff.''

Long further revealed that because of the stress, he started riding with certain people and would smoke weed. He failed a drug test and was putting on weight, which is something Vince McMahon does not like. He said that he blames himself for his release as he let McMahon down.

