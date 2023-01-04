WWE News Roundup: Top RAW Superstar got fired despite being 'easy' to work with, details on vicious backstage physical fight involving two former champions

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Hulk Hogan, Matt Riddle, and Bobby Lashley.

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle has been missing from RAW since Solo Sikoa brutally beat him up a few weeks ago. The real reason behind his absence was that he allegedly failed his second drug test and was sent to rehab by WWE. We will take a look at when he might return, among other topics.

3) Bobby Lashley was fired from TNA because of his ex-girlfriend

Bobby Lashley is now a former WWE Champion. However, his road to the top wasn't very easy.

After being released by WWE after his first run with the company, he joined TNA. Despite becoming the world champion and one of the top stars for the company, he was released because of the behavior of his then-girlfriend Kristal Marshall.

Here is what Eric Bischoff stated on 83 Weeks:

"Bobby was like working with butter. He was so easy. I'm talking about backstage. Just classy, easy, professional. Kristal was not. She was a little hard to deal with. She kinda ran that show, so that created a little bit of tension as time went on. She got in the way of Bobby's career, not that it hurt Bobby at all. Obviously, TNA was not gonna be where Bobby was gonna end up."

Lashley left TNA in 2010 but returned once more after a few years in 2014. He finally returned to WWE in 2018 and has been a staple ever since. Lashley has won the WWE Title twice and is currently a top star on RAW.

2) Details of a backstage fight between Jacques Rougeau and The Dynamite Kid

Former Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau once knocked the teeth of The Dynamite Kid for bullying him backstage.

Kid and his tag team partner, The British Bulldog, were infamous for picking on other superstars and bullying them. While many suffered in silence, a few dared to step up to them and put an end to their bad behavior.

The Mountie recalled how he earned Hulk Hogan's respect by putting a stop to the bullying:

"The fact that I put a stop to bullying in those days, and Hulk knowing that I'm not a real fighter in real life, never known to be a tough guy, it was so hard for me to do what I did, and I think that maybe he had grown a respect for me," stated Rougeau on Two Man Power Trip podcast.

The former WWE Superstar noted that while Hulk Hogan was too big a star to be bullied by them, he noticed others being troubled. The Mountie also believes that The Hulkster was afraid that they would one day harass him as well.

1) Matt Riddle is being advertised for a WWE return

The Original Bro has been absent for the past few weeks after violating WWE's policy on drug tests. However, it looks like the former United States Champion will seemingly return to RAW in February 2023. Barclays Center recently advertised Riddle for the February 13th edition of the red brand.

Riddle has been the center of controversy ever since he failed the second drug test. Despite being controversial in his personal and professional life, Riddle remains a fan favorite.

It will be interesting to see if he feuds with Solo Sikoa upon his return or if his originally planned feud with Randy Orton gets executed.

