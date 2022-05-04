WWE News Roundup: Top star breaks silence after unexpected release, Big name beaten up at live event, Veteran believes Alexa Bliss won't take mistreatment 

Welcome to the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest updates and news stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at stories involving top names such as Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, and Dakota Kai.

Alexa Bliss has been missing since making her return at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Despite her return, she was not featured on WrestleMania 38. It was reported that the creative team had no plans for her despite her being ready and willing to work on the show. Let's take a look at what the future may hold for Bliss, among other topics:

3) Vince Russo says Alexa Bliss will not take mistreatment

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE is ribbing Mustafa Ali by bringing him back. He had asked for release, but the company chose to bring him back instead. Russo said WWE might try to do the same with Bliss since she has been vocal about her frustrations.

He also said that the former RAW Women's Champion will not take any mistreatment, especially now that she is married to singer Ryan Cabrera:

''Alexa Bliss has been very outspoken and she is going to be next. But you know what the difference is though? I'm telling you, bro, she just married that rockstar Ryan Cabrera, bro, I don't think she is going to take it. You know, if they tried to pull that with her, I don't see her taking that," Russo said.

As mentioned earlier, Bliss is yet to make an appearance on TV after Elimination Chamber 2022.

2) Dakota Kai breaks silence after her release from WWE

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @DakotaKai_WWE Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x https://t.co/9009IwhILc

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai was one of the 10 superstars released by WWE this past week. She was one of NXT's most prominent names, and her release came as a surprise to many. It is rumored that Vince McMahon did not see her as a main roster star, so she was let go.

Following her release, Kai took to Twitter to post an inspirational message. She said that while this chapter might be over, she is far from being done. She thanked everyone who supported her and said that she had made some close friends during her run with the company.

1) Sami Zayn beaten up at WWE live event

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been dry on the luck of late. Not only did he get humiliated at WrestleMania 38 by losing to Johnny Knoxville of Jackass Forever, but he also lost to Drew McIntyre on three consecutive SmackDowns. His bad luck didn't end there, as he was on the receiving end of a major beatdown at the WWE live event in Leipzig, Germany, on May 1st.

Sami Zayn berated Bobby Lashley after his loss to Drew McIntyre. What followed was The Master Strategist getting beaten not only by The All Mighty but multiple other babyfaces including McIntyre, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Should Alexa Bliss be brought back? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy