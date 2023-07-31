WWE News Roundup: Top star deletes Twitter following backlash, Wrestling legend passes away, Rhea Ripley disrespects Hall of Famer 

SummerSlam 2023 is just five days away, which makes this another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Following last night's NXT: The Great American Bash, there is some interesting news surrounding Cora Jade, as well as an interesting interaction between Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels.

The sad news that has been reported today is that flamboyant Welsh wrestler Adrian Street passed away at 82. Street was a well-known name on the British pro wrestling circuit, and many WWE Superstars have paid tribute to the star upon his passing.

#5 Adrian Street passes away at the age of 82

WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.



wwe.com/article/wwe-re… pic.twitter.com/2cUspIV58i WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.

Earlier today, It was revealed that Welsh pro wrestling legend Adrian Street died due to blood poisoning. Street rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s because of his interesting choice of style and unique wrestling ability.

He entered the business as a teenager after running away to London and signing with a wrestling promoter to avoid joining his family's coal mining business. In 1971, he accomplished arguably the most recognizable feat of his career when he "beat up" controversial figure Jimmy Saville.

The wrestling world has paid tribute to Street throughout the day and noted that the business has truly lost an icon.

#4 Rhea Ripley disrespects Shawn Michaels

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were part of last night's Great American Bash event. After The Judgment Day member emerged victorious in his title match, he and Ripley had an interesting backstage interaction with Shawn Michaels.

The Hall of Famer awaited the duo and offered a handshake to Dominik, but Ripley pushed him aside. This led to Michaels shouting about how Rey Mysterio should have "spanked" his son, Dominik, as a child. Ripley has since sent a message to Michaels, noting that she and Dominik now run the white-and-gold brand.

#3 Top NXT star Cora Jade deletes Twitter after comments about being left off The Great American Bash 2023

Cora Jade was one of several major names not included on the card for NXT: The Great American Bash. It seems the former champion had much to say about her exclusion. After several interesting tweets which appeared to be aimed at her omission from the show, Jade deactivated her account.

The above image has been interpreted as Jade making it clear that she wasn't interested in the show since it started minutes after it was posted. This invited significant backlash from fans on social media.

She also tweeted the following before eventually deleting her account:

"I remember when I was on a PLE in April of 2022."

#2 Seth Rollins reacts to hecklers at recent WWE Live event

Seth Rollins took on Finn Balor in Coral Gables, Florida, on Sunday night, and following his victory, he took some time out to speak to the live crowd. Rollins addressed some spectators who had mocked him when they called him a "fake a** champion."

The World Heavyweight Champion said the following in his post-show promo:

“I am here in your city sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood, I am far from a fake a*s champion. I am a fighting champion because you and I deserve a champion that’s gonna sweat and bleed his own blood.”

Rollins has faced this level of backlash before since many fans view him as the secondary champion compared to Roman Reigns.

#1 Aleah James confirms her WWE exit

Aleah James @thealeahjames Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????

Aleah James competed in NXT UK before the Stamford-based promotion discontinued the brand. While many of her fellow NXT UK stars later joined WWE's third brand, James' status remained unclear as she wasn't listed among the names released from the company.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 24-year-old has finally confirmed her departure from WWE.

"Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????"

James is in a relationship with WWE star Noam Dar. The latter is currently active on the developmental brand.

