WWE News Roundup: Top star involved in a car accident, Former world champion tried to threaten Hulk Hogan ahead of their match, Update on Brock Lesnar's future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we'll take a look at some interesting news updates revolving around top names like Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan.

Kurt Angle and Hulk Hogan faced each other at King of the Ring 2002. Angle won the match. However, what happened before the match was much more interesting. We kick off today's roundup with a look at the backstage interaction between the two legends.

#3. Kurt Angle tried to threaten Hulk Hogan because of Vince McMahon

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently spoke about the absurd backstage interaction he had with Hogan prior to their match.

Angle was to win the 2002 KOTR tournament with Hogan putting him over. Vince McMahon wanted Angle to intimidate The Hulkster before their match so that he had no objections to jobbing.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist explained how it went down:

''What he’s trying to do is intimidate Hulk, and you can’t intimidate Hulk Hogan, he’s a freaking bad*ss...But the crazy thing is, Vince wanted me to get out of my seat and get real close to his face like I was threatening him – it was ridiculous,” said Angle.

Angle revealed that he did get up from his seat during their meeting in order to 'threaten' Hogan. However, there was no need for these scare tactics as the former WWE Champion readily agreed to put Angle over clean.

#2. Dana Brooke was in a bad car accident

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE to the Muchto the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️

Current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was recently in a bad car accident, which is why she was absent from RAW this week. Brooke took to social media yesterday and revealed the situation. She also assured her fans that she is doing better now and will be back soon:

''Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time!" said Brooke in a tweet.

Dana Brooke has become a mainstay in the 24/7 title division and has won the championship six times. She even got a big win against Becky Lynch on the June 6th episode of RAW thanks to an assist from Asuka.

#1. Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE future

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE on SmackDown last week. He confronted his old nemesis Roman Reigns after he had defeated Riddle.

The two men will be facing each other again at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. Lesnar is being advertised for multiple RAW and SmackDown tapings ahead of his clash with Reigns. Matt Black of SportsKeeda stated:

''Lesnar has been advertised for two upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown in July on the 22 and the 29, in Boston and Atlanta, respectively. In addition to the SmackDown dates, Lesnar was also advertised for an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on July 11 in San Antonio.''

Rumors have it that Lesnar has been brought back to feud with Reigns due to Randy Orton's back injury. With Reigns holding two wins over Lesnar since his return in 2021, will The Beast Incarnate finally get his payback?

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far