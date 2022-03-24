WWE News Roundup: Top star released despite being promised a push by Vince McMahon, Goldberg's disastrous botch, Baron Corbin in a backstage altercation with former champion 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. Today, we will take a look at stories featuring top names like Goldberg, The Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

We'll also look at the heated backstage altercation between Rezar and Baron Corbin, for which the former US champion had to apologize.

Let’s dive in and check out some of the most interesting stories revolving around WWE Superstars.

#3. The Undertaker comments on Goldberg almost ending his career in WWE

The Undertaker faced Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019. The dream match quickly turned into a nightmare due to botched moves. One of the deadliest botches was when Goldberg did not land the Jackhammer on The Undertaker properly.

It was an accident for which The Undertaker didn't hold Goldberg responsible but admits it could have ended his career. The Deadman said that he regretted the move as it could have been disastrous:

"Maybe if I was working more often I would have recognized the fact that, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do that.’ That was one of those instances where two inches [difference in landing], I don’t get up.”

#2. Baron Corbin's backstage heat with Rezar

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, former WWE superstar Rezar spoke about the time he was in a backstage altercation with Baron Corbin. Corbin called Rezar a 'young boy' and ordered him to pick up a crate of beers. Then Rezar confronted Corbin about his tone and made him apologize.

‘'So I said, 'Baron, come here, man,’ in front of the whole crowd," said Rezar. "Everybody went quiet. I said, ‘Come here, are you seriously talking to me like this?’ He goes, ‘I apologize,’ this, that, right? ‘I didn’t mean to say it like that, but I did it [carried the beers], everybody does it…’”

Rezar admitted that he had no problem doing what he was told as long as he was asked to do so in a respectful manner.

#1. Vince McMahon had promised Top Dolla a push

Released superstar AJ Francis, known as Top Dolla, revealed on Casual Conversations that Vince McMahon had promised him and his team The Hit Row a push on the main roster.

''It [WWE’s plans] was literally when I asked Vince, I said, ‘What are the plans for us?’ He said, ‘The plans are to get you guys over.’ All right, cool, that’s cool. I’m down with that,'' said Francis.

However, the group was released by the company due to budget cuts.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE have pushed Hit Row? Yes No 25 votes so far