WWE News Roundup: Triple H allegedly 'plotted' against veteran superstar to make him quit after taking over as creative head, Roman Reigns breaks character

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest and most interesting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at news stories revolving around top names like Triple H, Randy Orton, and Jeff Jarrett.

Randy Orton has been out of action for a few months owing to a back injury. The Viper has undergone surgery for his back issues and is expected to return sometime around Royal Rumble next year. A WWE Hall of Famer gave details about the seriousness of Orton's health issues and injury.

#3 Kurt Angle comments on Randy Orton's injury

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about Randy Orton and his health issues on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Angle stated that back injuries can severely threaten a person's career. He himself has battled back injuries throughout his career, and emphasized how they can impact a career.

"Your back controls everything. You can't do anything when your back is hurting," Kurt Angle said. "I'll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn't do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career.''

Orton was written off TV via an attack by The Bloodline. He was initially expected to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam but the plans had to be changed following the seriousness of his health.

#2 Veteran says Triple H conspired against Jeff Jarrett in WWE after taking charge

Dutch Mantell said on Wrestling Shoot Interviews that Triple H was likely instrumental in having Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett quit WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. Soon after Vince McMahon retired and The Game took over, Jarrett left the company and was replaced by Triple H's close friend Road Dogg in the same role.

"I think Triple H may have been the one to kinda sponsor the ouster of Jeff from WWE," Mantell said. "At the time, Road Dogg, who is Triple H's buddy, he needed a job. So I think Jeff blames Triple H for going in after the change and saying, 'We need to put Road Dogg in Jeff's spot and we need to release Jeff.'''

He reiterated that he finds Jarrett being replaced by Road Dogg a bit suspicious. After joining WWE, Jarrett made appearances as an on-screen character as well. He has now joined AEW as an active competitor.

#1 Roman Reigns breaks character to speak about Jey Uso

Jey Uso has played a crucial role in Roman Reigns' rise as The Tribal Chief. Uso was by Reigns' side soon after he took over as the Head of the Table. The two had a brief feud before Jey Uso accepted Reigns as his superior.

Reigns broke character and spoke about his equation with Jey Uso in an article by The Ringer.

“So there were a lot of instincts that were relied on. The fact that we have literally a brother-level connection and relationship, it made it really easy for us to just rely on our history and being comfortable with each other and also being able to push that type of emotion out of each other," said Reigns.

He also said that no one has pushed him emotionally like Jey Uso has. Main Event Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso hold the WWE Tag Team Championships. The two brothers have also broken the record for the longest reign.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : Should Jeff Jarrett have been replaced in WWE? Yes No 0 votes