WWE News Roundup: Triple H forced to take title off major superstar, Veteran comments on Jacob Fatu's rise, Liv Morgan suffers injury

Welcome to the June 17 edition of the WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories around Liv Morgan and Jacob Fatu, among others.

Also, it has been claimed that Triple H was forced to take the title off a major name, with a veteran also providing the reason behind the same. Let's check it out along with last night's RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW was filled with memorable matches and segments, with the highlight of the show being Goldberg making his return. The legend challenged Gunther to a match, which was made official for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Aside from Goldberg, Asuka also made her return to the squared circle after a year on the sidelines.

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

We also found out the remaining two semi-finalists in the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Asuka def. Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer & Ivy Nile

AJ Styles def. JD McDonagh

Kairi Sane def. Liv Morgan via referee stoppage

Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed, Rusev & Sheamus

#2. Liv Morgan suffers an injury on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan's aspirations of reclaiming the Women's World Championship took a major hit on RAW as she suffered a legitimate injury during her match on RAW. The Judgment Day star dislocated her shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane, which led to the bout being stopped. She was helped to the back by crew members and officials.

Expand Tweet

Morgan was involved in a segment with Iyo Sky earlier on in the night and looked set to go after the Women's World Championship. Her feud with Nikki Bella is also likely to be dropped.

#3. Veteran comments on Jacob Fatu's rise in WWE

Jacob Fatu has been unstoppable since making his WWE debut and currently holds the United States Championship. However, while speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said he believes that the star's rise is more because of his abilities and less due to the company's booking of him:

"Arguably, the most over guy in WWE right this minute is Fatu. And why? The guy is freaking cool, bro. The stuff that comes out of his mouth, his delivery. That is what's missing. The cool factor. There are maybe a handful wrestlers today that you would label cool." He added, "That's why Fatu is really getting over the way he is. It's not the way they're writing for him. It's not the freaking creative. The guy is just cool." [From 1:06 onwards]

Jacob Fatu recently turned babyface after costing Solo Sikoa the Money in the Bank ladder match. The two will come face-to-face on SmackDown next week.

#4. Triple H was forced to take the title off Jey Uso due to a major reason, says Jim Cornette

Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship reign came to an end after 51 days as he lost the title to Gunther on RAW last week. Jim Cornette spoke about the title change on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast.

While many have questioned the creative's decision, Cornette believes that Triple H took the title off the Yeetman due to fear of backlash:

"Jey now has had it long enough, as I said, that it wasn't a fluke but you avoid some blowback because at some point, everybody likes the music, everybody likes the entrance, everybody likes Jey and his promos and the way he sounds and feels, heartfelt. But sooner or later they are going to start looking at him and go, 'Wait, Jey's the World Champion with this roster? With all of these guys?'" said Jim Cornette.

Gunther was confronted by Goldberg on RAW, and the two will face off for the world title at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey Uso, meanwhile, is competing in the King of the Ring tournament and has booked his spot in the semi-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More