WWE News Roundup - Triple H's post-retirement plan, 5-time world champion takes a big shot at Goldberg, Top superstar accused of being overpushed (March 26th, 2022)

Welcome back to our daily edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the most prominent professional wrestling stories that are doing the rounds.

Fans are still coming to terms with the news of Triple H's retirement, and we began today's lineup with details of The Game's WWE future. We also have an update on what Vince McMahon originally wanted his son-in-law to do at WrestleMania.

John Cena also showered massive praise on his former rival with a couple of heartfelt tweets. Elsewhere, Bret Hart took another massive shot at Goldberg while discussing a potential dream match with Brock Lesnar.

We ended the roundup with a top WWE Superstar addressing claims of being overpushed by the company.

#5. Triple H reveals post-retirement plans

Triple H announced his in-ring retirement during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take. The Cerebral Assassin also delved deeper into his WWE future and confirmed that he has no plans of giving up his backstage duties.

Triple H has overseen the rise of several young superstars over the years, and he intends on continuing to groom the next generation of WWE talents.

The NXT boss said that he is back at the office and is concentrating on recruiting talented wrestlers into WWE.

"No, my foot's not off the gas; I suppose in some manner I've got to step back a little bit," said Triple H. "I'm still in recovery, and my endurance is not exactly quite what it used to be before. But right now I'm back; I'm at the office. I am fully focused on recruiting and developing of our talent in the future. It's finding that it's creating that future. That's the biggest focus for me, and as we move forward from there, it's making sure WWE is a success for generations to come." H/t - Sescoops

Triple H has been one of the most significant contributors to NXT's success, and it's great to know that WWE's EVP for Global Talent Strategy & Development will be doing what he does best going forward.

#4. Bret Hart takes a shot at Goldberg

Bret Hart's in-ring career ended in 2000 due to a botched mule kick from Goldberg during their WCW match.

Hart has since not shied away from taking shots at Goldberg, and he recently made another comment during a virtual signing session for "Signed by Superstars."

Brock Lesnar revealed not too long ago that he considered Bret Hart to be a dream opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the news and praised Brock Lesnar's in-ring work.

The 5-time WWE Champion said that, unlike Goldberg, Brock Lesnar was a "real pro" who wasn't stiff in the ring. Here's what Bret Hart said:

"I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker," revealed Hart. "I've never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he's a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg." H/t POST Wrestling

It's safe to say that even after all these years, Brey Hart is still not a fan of Goldberg's work.

#3. John Cena praises The Miz

John Cena and The Miz are no strangers to each other as they competed in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

The Cenation Leader took to Twitter to reveal that The Miz was one of his favorite heels.

"One of my favorite bad guys and #WrestleMania opponents. He reminds everyone all the time! #WWEEvil" wrote John Cena.

The Miz reminded Cena that he holds a major WrestleMania victory over the 16-time world champion. John Cena, as expected, had a classy response as he mentioned The Miz's work ethic and dedication towards the business.

"I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn't ever changed," added Cena in a follow-up tweet.

John Cena @JohnCena The Miz @mikethemiz twitter.com/johncena/statu… Hey @JohnCena , remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania? twitter.com/johncena/statu… I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed. twitter.com/mikethemiz/sta… I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed. twitter.com/mikethemiz/sta…

The Miz has consistently been one of WWE's go-to heels over the past decade, and he richly deserves plaudits from John Cena. Do you agree?

#2. Triple H opens up about his original WrestleMania 38 plans

As things stand, Triple H will not step foot inside the squared circle again for a match due to his serious cardiac issues.

During his conversation with Stephen A. Smith, Triple H also revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him to do something at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Triple H noted that he was always satisfied at being away from the ring but was ready to return for the proper storyline. Vince McMahon wanted HHH to potentially compete at the "Show of Shows" before the Cerebral Assassin was diagnosed with a severe heart condition.

"I was already at a place in my career, as far as the in-ring goes, where I was comfortable being done and finished," stated Triple H. "If the right thing came along, I hadn't really said much, but if the right thing came along and they wanted me to do it...I had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania this year in Dallas. We had talked, and there were plans for. Obviously, when this happened, it shut all that down. As far as the schedule, WWE is an intense place, it's 24/7, and you're running, running, running. It put things in perspective for me." (H/T - Fightful)

Triple H's health is of utmost priority, and while he may never wrestle again, we're glad that the 52-year-old legend will still be an influential figure behind the scenes within WWE.

#1. Charlotte Flair addresses criticism that she is overpushed in WWE

Ahead of her title defense against Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair spoke to Bleacher Report and opened up about the criticism of being overpushed.

The SmackDown Women's Champion has been at the top for a long time and has drawn the ire of several fans for the number of title opportunities she's received.

Charlotte Flair fired back at her detractors and said that she deserved some credit for being injury-free from a lengthy period. The SmackDown superstar felt she should be appreciated for maintaining her WWE spot despite stiff competition from other roster members:

"I have been on top since 2015; whether I've been holding the title or not, People don't realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I've never been about for a lengthy time. I've never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like 'Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,' it's just, 'Ugh, she's always in the title picture, she always has the title.'" Charlotte Flair said.

What is your honest take on Charlotte Flair's WWE career? Has she overshadowed other talents amidst her dominance in the women's title picture? Sound off in the comments section below, and we'll see you in the next installment of the news roundup.

Edited by Lennard Surrao