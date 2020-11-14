It's been a while since our last news roundup and a lot of things have happened in the WWE Universe. In this week's edition of the roundup, we take a look at The Undertaker's upcoming farewell and possible post-retirement plans as well as more details on Zelina Vega's shocking release from the WWE.

We also take a look at what WWE may have planned for Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke opening up about her relationship with Batista as well as a look at Alexa Bliss' experience working alongside The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Last but not least, we also take a look at a WWE Superstar who came very close to quitting the wrestling business before getting his big break with the WWE.

#1 Backstage WWE plans for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been a dominant force since returning at WWE SummerSlam. Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman shortly after and quickly won the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback PPV. Reigns was then involved in a familial feud against his cousin Jey Uso. After beating him twice, Reigns finally got Uso to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently had an update on future plans for Roman Reigns and reported that the Tribal Chief could be set for a feud with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan next:

I suspect Bryan will be part of this storyline for a while now. It’s possible he was just there to get beat up, though, and he’ll move on to other things. Jey really delivered this week and can be proud of his role in this storyline.

Roman Reigns is currently set to face WWE Champion Randy Orton at Survivor Series later this month. However, that could still change with Drew McIntyre challenging Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in the coming episode of Monday Night RAW.